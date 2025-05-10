Alexa Grasso Boyfriend: Who Is the Ex-UFC Champion Dating Currently?

ALEXA GRASSO speaks to the crowd during the fight week press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Ahead of her return tonight at UFC 315, former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has been long-linked with a slew of relationships in the past. So, who is the Mexican star dating? Or more accurately, what does the rumor mill suggest?

Grasso, a former undisputed flyweight champion, returns tonight in Montreal, taking on Brazilian talent, Natalia Silva, in her first outing since losing the divisional belt last year to Valentina Shevchenko at last year’s UFC: Noche.

While not married yet, the Jalisco favorite has been linked with a few notable personalities in the past. Namely, and likely most interestingly, Grasso has been tied to a kindling with former vacant featherweight title challenger, Diego Lopes.

Interestingly, it was veteran UFC play-by-play lead, Jon Anik — who speculated the duo were a couple.

“I think there’s some rumblings that Alexa Grasso and Diego Lopes are dating,” Anik said on his podcast with former UFC star, Kenny Florian. “You know, he is one of her cornermen. I guess, that’s maybe here nor there,” he then backtracked a little.

Furthermore, following an altercation between Lopes and compatriot Yair Rodriguez ahead of UFC 314, another spanner was thrown into the works.

As the pair came to blows at the pre-fight press conference, Grasso, who has also been linked with a relationship with the Chihuahua striker, urged the duo not to fight each other.

“NOOOO! Please don’t fight,” Grasso shared on social media.

Although it has never been confirmed, Grasso and Rodriguez have made several public appearances in the past, most notably for the opening of an UFC gym in Mexico recently.

However, there has been one more fling she has been associated with.

Grasso linked to training partner

Grasso sprung a massive championship upset by winning the title at UFC 285 by handing Shevchenko her first loss at the flyweight limit.

As she submitted the incoming co-headliner from tonight, Grasso, who has extensively trained alongside Omar Laureano Marquez, was linked with a relationship with the former.

Fueled to boot, the fighter also referred to the former flyweight queen as his “partner”. However, it’s unknown if that’s pointing to a training partner relationship or something more.