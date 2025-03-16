‘Shades of Ilia Topuria’: Ex-Champ Shares Instant Reaction to Kevin Vallejos’ First Round Stunner at UFC Vegas 104

If ppl don’t see the shades of Ilia Topuria here with his head movement then counter right hand. Then you’re missing out on great details! https://t.co/8r4k67qAhM — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 15, 2025

Of course, while getting commended by a world champion as he compares you to another is sure to be a huge morale booster for the debutant, Vaelljo must not take his eye off the ball. The featherweight division might have a new champion on the horizon, but with Topuria’s resignation, there is a whole new power structure in play at 145 lbs.

However, with title ambitions ahead at 155 lbs, the Spaniard isn’t too bothered with what or who he’s leaving behind.

Topuria unworried his ‘children’ amid McGregor rumors

Seeing his title becoming vacant by choice as soon as April, Topuria seems to be enjoying the prospect of not starving himself to make a paltry 145 lbs during fight week. Most recently, stopping ex-champion Max Holloway with a hellacious knockout back in October. Topuria has run roughshod through the 145 lb limit.

And even though a lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev seems to be in limbo, the featherweight champion is taking immense joy at the expense of his former peers.

Set to see Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes vie for his title at UFC 314. Topuria came under fire for his comments recently after describing them as his “children”.

“Predicting the future of our children is complicated,” Topuria told Marca of Volkanovski and Lopes. “Everyone knows who’s in charge in that division. I just left them a toy to have fun with. Because it’s important to them.”, he added.

Of course, his comments weren’t particularly appreciated by fans, who were happy to remind him that he had only two big fights at 145 lbs and only one title defense, that too against an aging Holloway.

Since then, the champion has gone on social media teasing that a major announcement was underway. While he has remained mum ever since, the rumor mills are churning out stories of the Spaniard taking on the returning ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor.