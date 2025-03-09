‘Won Two Fights, Acts Like Muhammad Ali”: Ilia Topuria Mocks Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes, Fans Slam His ’Disrespect’

It seems Ilia Topuria’s comments on the competitors for his featherweight title at UFC 314 have seen a drop in popularity for the unbeaten finisher. Topuria has never been too kind toward his peers. But while this cockiness was perceived as a deserved trait when he held the title, but his remarks against Alexander Volkanovksi and Diego Lopes seem to have been digested poorly in light of him vacating the title for loftier ambitions.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, has been clamoring for a fight for the 155 lb title against Islam Makhachev. But before that happens, the Georgian-Spaniard will see his crown for the taking at the beginning of April’s main event at UFC 314.

Interestingly, Topuria’s own title ambitions at 155 lbs seem to have been put on hold for now. However, the Spaniard doesn’t seem to be worried.

In fact, having gone undefeated in the featherweight division, he wants everyone to remember that Volk or Lopes might hold the title after UFC 314, but it will only be because he’s been gracious enough to allow it.

“Predicting the future of our children is complicated,” Topuria told MARCA of Volkanovski and Lopes. “Everyone knows who’s in charge in that division. I just left them a toy to have fun with. Because it’s important to them.”, he gloated.

However, coming under fire for his comments, Topuria has been branded as too confident by many users. “Bro won two fights and acts like he’s Muhammad Ali,” a user on X posted in reaction.

Bro won two fights and acts like he is Mohammed Ali — Bhag Cap (@BhagCapital) March 8, 2025



Prominently called “cringe” among other things, the consensus has been that Topuria is taking too much stock in himself.

“He’s so corny,” a third user commented, citing his faux confidence, while another asked a more pertinent question: “Why did you run from daddy, Movsar (Evloev)?“.

Why did you ran from your daddy Movsar — Muaazz (@Muaazzzz17) March 8, 2025



With just one title defense under his belt at 145, no matter how much he gloats, the questions about his abilities will always remain. However, all that can change he can go up and prove himself against the Pound-for-Pound #1 fighter in the UFC.

Ilia Topuria teases super fight with Islam Makhachev

On social media this week, rumblings of a pairing between the two only gathered more pace amidst continued speculations, in part from Topuria.

The unbeaten finisher teased an imminent announcement in a cryptic post on X. “When we announce it, you won’t believe it,” he tweeted, asking fans to “Get ready.”

When we announce it, you won’t believe it. Get ready. — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 6, 2025

At this point, there is no saying if the UFC would pair him against Islam for UFC gold or if they plan on introducing him to the who’s who of the 155 lbs first. Perhaps former champion Charles Oliveira will play a hospitable host to the 145 lb champion on his lightweight debut.

Interestingly, his team has made it known that he was not interested in taking on the Brazilian or anyone else for the #1 contender match, especially since he’s given up a title to fight Makhachev.

It should, however, be noted that the main reason being cited for Ilia’s move is a brutal weight cut that he didn’t believe was sustainable in this line of work for a long time.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Topuria’s manager Malki Kawa said, “Look, when you’ve been in this business for as long as we’ve been in it., You kind of learn certain things. And the longevity of fighters, especially at the highest level.”

Explaining that Topuria wishes to fight the best of the best and therefore couldn’t keep compromising himself, he added, “When you talk about being a champion, you’re talking about a guy who has to fight the Volkanovskis, the Charles (Oliveira), the Islams (Makhachev), the Max (Holloways).

However, regardless of the reasons, it does seem at this point, the future is as uncertain as it can be for the Spaniard.