“Shameful, Embarrassing”: Michael Bisping Criticized for Defending Dana White After UFC 303 Mishap

Ariel Helwani has fired back at Michael Bisping after ‘The Count’ derided him in one of his recent videos. The latest episode of Bisping’s ‘Believe You Me’ podcast had him calling Helwani out for his “investigative journalism” related to the UFC 303 and affinity towards being the first to “break the news”.

Bisping’s mockery offended the Canadian native. In revenge, Helwani provided a deriding title to what Bisping does currently.

Meanwhile, MMA accounts on Twitter continue to update fans on the Bisping-Helwani feud via an update. And according to the latest updates, Helwani clasped back at Bisping calling him a “Slap Fight commentator” and labeling his take in this regard as “shameful”.

“Ariel Helwani WENT OFF on Michael Bisping – ‘[Bisping] you’re a Slap Fighting commentator… you’re a former bad boy who became a boot licker who wants to stay in good standing [with Dana White]… So you have chosen to pick a fight with me… in order to curry favor with your boss who gives you a few quid to commentate and be excited about Slap Fighting. To me it’s shameful, it’s embarassing, and that’s why I refer to him as Bootlicker Bisping.”

Needless to say, Helwani’s aggressive retort to Bisping has put the UFC community on notice. Quite understandably, Helwani’s attempts to break the uncertainty about the UFC 303 disgusted Bisping.

But it’s pertinent to note that ‘The Count’s current position in the UFC actually may have propelled him to call out ‘The MMA Hour’ host.

Michael Bisping may have dissed Ariel Helwani to defend Dana White

Conor McGregor won’t be showing up for the UFC 303 main event. The fight is now a lightweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Jiri Procházka. But Dana White made that announcement at the 11th hour which has made fans criticising him and some even asking for their money back.

But many had already guessed this was going to happen following the cancellation of the scheduled pre-UFC 303 pressers. And Helwani was the first to inform the fans about the cancelation of the press conference in Dublin, much to the anxiety of the fans.

Several other MMA journalists then reported the same incident. But Helwani’s reports caused several fans to begin speculating about the cancelation of the eagerly awaited UFC 303 main event.

Despite managing to make a few last-minute arrangements, the cancelation of the McGregor vs. Chandler fight at UFC 303 indicates that Dana White and Co. failed to materialize the eagerly awaited fight once more. So Helwani, for all his antics, was right.

Bisping, being the “company guy”, was gutted by Helwani’s reports that provided the fans with a prior indication about the cancelation. But the former UFC star needs to realize that “investigative journalism” is what journalists do for a living, and nobody would spare someone criticizing their livelihood.