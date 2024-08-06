Shara Magomedov Reveals End of UFC Contract and Concerns About Securing New One After Mokaev’s Exit

There are over 500 fighters on the UFC roster and it is the survival of the fittest. As fans witnessed recently with Muhammad Mokaev, a fighter can still lose out on his UFC career despite winning consistently. While both sides had different versions of why the relationship did not work out, it has instilled fear into other fighters in the promotion such as Shara Magomedov.

‘Bullet’ was also on the same card as Mokaev and secured a win against Michal Oleksiejczuk. And just like Mokaev, that fight was the last fight of his current UFC contract.

Magomedov is now worried that he might face the same treatment as Mokaev. In a recent interview, he spoke about his contract being up and his future with the UFC.

“I’ve just had my last fight under my current contract. Now I am hoping to get a new one. But after the Mokaev case, yes I am kind of nervous. As a matter of fact it is true, my managers, Ali Abdelaziz, and Rizvan Magomedov, they are top notch managers so I trust them in all respects and I do not worry at all.”

From what we understand of the situation, Mokaev’s fighting skills were not in question. However, it was the way he was behind closed doors that the UFC apparently did not like. But then there have been UFC fighters who have caused far more trouble compared to Mokaev.

Regardless, this ultimately led to him not being re-signed by the UFC.

White openly stated that Mokaev was a pain to work with and the matchmakers were not his biggest fans.

However, as of right now, Magomedov does not fall in the same category and therefore has nothing to worry about.

Chael Sonnen’s advice to fighters worried for their future

Following all the drama that went on with Muhammad Mokaev, a number of fighters were concerned about their position in the company. UFC veteran Chael Sonnen took his opportunity to pen a poem aimed at fighters who were unsure of where they stand in the UFC and how they can continue being a part of the organisation.

‘The Bad Guy’ stated a few simple things, he said that Dana White sold entertainment. He suggested that the only way to ensure not getting cut was to ‘Get yourself to scrappin’.

The former title challenger also advised fighters to save the fireworks for their fight and not for Twitter. That is just truly great advice from the ‘undefeated’ middleweight