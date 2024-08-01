UFC Veteran Chael Sonnen Pens Poem Advising Fighters to Bring Excitement for Dana White

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 4: Chael Sonnen attends the BKFC 41 official pre-fight press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on April 4, 2023, at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire) BOXING: APR 04 BKFC 41 Press Conference Icon2304042103

The UFC is the biggest MMA promotion in the world and for most fighters making it to the UFC is a life-long goal. But the real journey starts when you get there. Fighters are often cut if they are not able to win in the UFC or if they are not able to draw fans into arenas. And given the recent state of events involving Muhammad Mokaev, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen offered a few pearls of wisdom in the form of a poem for aspiring and current fighters.

‘The Bad Guy’ during his time in the UFC might not have been the best fighter but he sure did get behinds on seats. He had the uique ability to draw a crowd thanks to his skills on the microphone. He was so good that despite having lost many a round and a few fights, fans still call him the undefeated fighter.

It’s a lie but he’s so good at it, no one cares and that makes money!

And now Sonnen has used those skills to advice young fighters, worried about being cut from the promotion.

“FIGHTER ADVICE. A Poem by Chael Sonnen. Worried about gettin’ cut? Don’t want it to happen? Simple answer, but

Get yourself to scrappin’. Dana sells excitement. That’s all that he needs. Don’t save the fireworks for your Twitter feed.”

FIGHTER ADVICE A Poem by Chael Sonnen Worried about gettin’ cut?

Don’t want it to happen?

Simple answer, but

Get yourself to scrappin’ Dana sells excitement

That’s all that he needs

Don’t save the fireworks

For your Twitter feed — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 1, 2024



Now, to the crux of the matter, Muhammad Mokaev being cut from the company; according to White, the matchmakers are not a huge fan of his and therefore, the decision was taken.

Since then, Mokaev has put out a number of tweets aimed at the UFC brass requesting for a second chance in the UFC. Unfortunately, it looks as though his appeals are falling on deaf ears.

Mokaev to benefit from Chael Sonnen’s teachings?

There was a lot of attention surrounding Mokaev in the build up to the fight. Reports emerged that Mokaev sucker punched Manel Kape during an interaction in the hotel lobby. He later confirmed the same as well. Due to their bad blood pre-fight, fans expected a barn burner inside the octagon.

However, that was not the case at all as neither Mokaev and Kape went for finishes. While it was a competitive fight and rather enjoyable, Dana White didn’t like it. It didn’t help either that UFC 304 had about 7 decision wins.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that Mokaev was in talks with the PFL even before his contract was out which seemingly angered White and the UFC brass. However, that has since been dismissed by Mokaev’s manager.

Now can he learn from Sonnen’s teachings? Honestly, doubt it. Because it’s just words, nobody changes their fighting style by listening to poems by Uncle Chael. Be real, fellas!