Sharaputdin Magomedov Berates Michel Pereira for ‘Clown’ Moves in UFC, Calls for a Fight in Saudi Arabia

UFC is headed to Saudi Arabia for the first time. While the main event is finalized, a number of fighters have thrown their name in the mix to take part in a historic card. Sharabutdin Magomedov is the latest addition to the list after berating Michael Pereira for his “clown” moves.

Dana White often states that there is no live sports experience like the UFC. Therefore, almost every year the promotion heads to a new country or a city in order to give fans a taste of the UFC. It also allows not-so-big names in the organization to put their own names on the map.

For the Saudi Arabia card, middleweight fighter Sharabutdin Magomedov is trying to do just that. ‘Shara Bullet’ has just shared a story on his Instagram with a stern warning for Michael Pereira, officially starting a feud with the fighter.

“[Michel Pereira] you damn acrobat, I lost my opponent because of you. Everyone knows that you can do backflips now, but UFC is not a circus. You made an illegal move, and now you have to punished….let me deal with this clown, ship him to Saudi Arabia 22 June and I will quickly teach him a lesson.”



According to Magomedov, he doesn’t have an opponent for the card because of Pereira. ‘Shara Bullet’ was set to take on Ihor Potieria. However, the UFC threw Potieria onto UFC 301 against Pereira as a late replacement opponent.

Potieria lost against Pereira in the very first round via submission and due to medical suspensions, is now unable to fight at the UFC card in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, ‘Shara Bullet’ wants Pereira to take Potieria’s spot.

Unfortunately, for Magomedov, that will not be a possibility.

Sharabutdin Magomedov’s call out falls on deaf ears

Michel Pereira has been extremely active in 2024 so far. He started the year with a first-round submission win over Michal Oleksiejczuk in March. He followed that up with another first-round submission win against Potieria this month.



‘Demolidor’ is now set for his third fight of the year as he is booked to take on Roman Dolidze on June 8th just a few weeks before UFC Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Magomedov’s callout to take on Pereira is futile. The UFC will work on finding a replacement for ‘Shara Bullet’ in the meantime.