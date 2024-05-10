UFC’s Michel Pereira Set to Make Quick Turnaround for Third Fight in Nearly Three Months After UFC 301 Victory

While any UFC fighters fight maybe once or twice a year, middleweight Michel Pereira is returning to action for the third time this year. ‘Demolidor’ is set to take on Roman Dolidze on June 8th, 2024 in Kentucky.

Pereira is looking to make up for time lost thanks to a serious injury that derailed most of 2022 and 2023 for him. The 30-year-old fought in May 2022 before having to take an extended leave from the UFC. The Brazilian fighter sat out for around 17 months, which he doesn’t plan on doing again since his return in October 2023,



Pereira started his 2024 campaign with a fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 299. He secured a submission win in the very first minute of the fight. If that was not good enough, Pereira decided to take it up a notch in his next fight.

‘Demolidor’ faced Ihor Potieria at UFC 301. He secured a submission win within 54 seconds of the very first round. With the win, he has extended his win streak to an impressive 8-0 in the UFC, which makes him a fight or two away from a title shot at 185 lbs.

What makes the win streak even more impressive is that Pereira has finished five of the eight fights. And the other three, that went to the judges were really in his favor. So where does that leave him now?

The card Pereira will be fighting on will be headlined by a clash between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov. Ahead of the fight let’s take a closer look at how Dolidze and Pereira stack up.

A closer look at Roman Dolidze vs Michel Pereira

In Roman Dolidze Pereira faces the toughest test he has faced so far. Dolidze and Pereira are ranked 11th and 13th respectively in the 185-pounds category.

But Dolidze will have a one-inch height advantage and a three-inch reach advantage going into the fight. That said, Pereira is much better on his feet and is a far more creative striker than his counterpart. But if the fight goes to the ground, Dolidze will have a heck of a time grappling for that is his strength.



All that considered, Dolidze will have to take Pereira down first. And given that he has a mind-boggling 94% takedown defense rate, it looks like it will be a long night if those takedowns don’t work. Pereira will look to remain on his feet, maintain distance as he is so good at it, and just keep chipping away until Dolidze gets KOed or the judges decide to raise his hand in victory.