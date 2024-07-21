Sharaputdin Magomedov Next Fight: Russian Star to Co-Headline UFC Abu Dhabi After Opponent Confirmed

So much for Sharaputdin Magomedov being able to travel to the US and make his debut there. As it turns out, his next fight is in the Middle East yet again!

The Russian fighter has been looking to make his US debut for a while now, but that will have to take the backseat for now. The UFC has just announced that ‘Shara Bullet’ will be taking on Michal Oleksiejczuk in the co-main event of the UFC Abu Dhabi event on August 3.

The Russian had just fought a month ago when he took on Antonio Trocoli at UFC Saudi Arabia. He made quick work of his opponent to keep his unbeaten streak.

Now, he will look to take Oleksiejczuk as he looks to level up the competition. The Polish fighter has fought some of the best in the division in Kevin Holland and Michel Pereira.

However, he has had trouble trying to find a good run of form. He currently has only one win in his last four fights and will be looking to turn things around on August 3.

For Magomedov, it’s just a case of continuing his dominant run in the UFC and maintaining his unbeaten streak to show that he really is a title contender in this division.

Magomedov is very confident in his abilities. So confident in fact that he gave fans a prediction that he would be UFC champion soon.

Magomedov’s search for UFC gold

Magomedov is looking to put the entire division on notice with his performances and he has been very successful so far. Not only has he remained undefeated but he’s done so in truly dominating fashion.

There are already calls for him to take on ranked opponents as the fans want to see him get tested.

During a press conference last year, he made a bold statement when he said,

“Step by Step I will become a champion, remember my name. This is my division. The Pirate is here.”

Shara Magomedov vows to become a UFC champion: “‘The Pirate’ is here” #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/xORG1D05IH — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 21, 2023

Well, he has fought in the organization just twice now, but both times he showed his dominance in the octagon. As he gears up for his second fight this year, he will look to replicate his last performance.

All he needs to do now is back his talk with solid performances and staying active in the division. If he manages to do that, he’ll get a title shot eventually.