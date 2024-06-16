Inspired by Dana White, Sharaputdin Magomedov Vows to Showcase Dagestani Striking After Wrestlers’ Dominance

Undefeated in the UFC octagon, Sharaputdin Magomedov is not your average Dagestani fighter. While most of the Russian fighters from the mountains are killers when it comes to wrestling, Shara ‘Bullet’ Magamedov is looking to enthrall the fandom with his Dagestani striking!

Even the UFC president Dana White was surprised to see a Dagestani who is more into throwing fists than mauling his opponents on the ground.

But instead of taking it as an insult, Magomedov took it as a compliment. Reflecting on the UFC President’s words, in an exclusive to Red Corner MMA, he said,

“It’s a sort of hype for me. People must be tired of Dagestani wrestling, they want to see Dagestani striking Here we go, I’ve arrived!”

Unlike the typical, wrestlers/grapplers from the mountainous region, Shara Magomedov specializes in striking, throwing vicious punches and nasty head kicks that can decapitate his opponents.

Even though the fighter only has one fight in the promotion, which he won against veteran, Bruno Silva, White has certainly taken notice of the one-eyed Russian.

Now, for hardcore MMA fans, Magomedov isn’t the only exception to the Dagestani rule.

Another fighter who has stood out among the horde of wrestlers is former featherweight, Zabit Magomedsharipov. However, Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov has said that while he certainly has his own style, he has nothing against the featherweight’s speed.

“Hard to outshine Zabit..” – Magomedov gives props to fellow Dagestani

Former UFC fighter and ex-featherweight contender, Zabit Magomedsharipov left the UFC after his last fight at UFC Fight Night 163 in 2019 after a decision win against Calvin Kattar.

Since then, he hasn’t competed professionally anywhere else and the MMA community to this day reminisces his crisp striking.

Shara Magomedo, who seems to be a fan of Zabit, owing to their striking prowess gave the latter his flowers and said that it would be difficult to outshine him.

“It would be hard to outshine Zabit. He is very sophisticated, he is very fast, also he is pretty light, I’m 15-20 kilos heavier than him. It would be hard for me to perform the techniques he showcased in his fights at least that clean because I’m from a higher weight class.”

During his hay days in the UFC, Zabit was a force to be reckoned with. He used his reach to his advantage, picking apart opponents on their feet. Not only that, when the opponent couldn’t take trade shots with him and went to grapple, he had the ground game to assert dominance there as well.

But wow with the featherweight out of the promotion, it falls on Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov to carry on with Zabit’s legacy.