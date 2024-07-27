mobile app bar

“Sh*t is Going to Be a Movie”: Sean O’Malley Reacts to UFC 306 Fight Card Announcement at Las Vegas Sphere

Kevin Binoy
Published

Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has massive expectations from the UFC Noche event at the Las Vegas Sphere since he believes it will be nothing less than an incredible movie. The September event is set to be one of the biggest this year, as the world leader in MMA will make its debut at the Sphere. Moreover, Dana White, who has promised to make it the biggest sporting spectacle in history, also confirmed that O’Malley will be taking on Merab Dvalishvili as the main card of the night.

Naturally, being picked as the main card fighter for an event as big as this is an achievement for any fighter. Hence, following White’s announcement, a delighted O’Malley took to his YouTube channel to address what he felt about the whole situation. The bantamweight mentioned that everyone from Ilia Topuria to Max Holloway and even Conor McGregor wanted a fight at the sphere before terming it as the opportunity of a lifetime, saying,

“Everyone on the UFC wants on the Sphere because it is going to happen one time and one time only. I got a call from the production team the other day and they said this sh*t is going to be a movie.”

 

White and his team plan on hosting the first live sports event at the Sphere. However, doing so comes at a massive cost for the organization. In a recent interview, the UFC President even stated that his team has spent upwards of $16 million before a single punch has been thrown.

A conservative estimate suggests that the UFC will spend upwards of $20 million on this event which is why White confirmed that it will be done only once. Hence, given what is at stake, O’Malley wants to put on a show that will be worthy of a once-in-a-lifetime event at the Sphere.

O’Malley divulges his gameplan for Dvalishvili

During the same YouTube video, ‘Suga’ also shared his thoughts going into the fight and the game plan against Dvalishvili. The bantamweight champion believes that he is on another planet when compared to ‘The Machine.’

Despite the fight being a title bout and Dvalishvili preparing meticulously for it, O’Malley was confident that he would be able to defend his belt. In fact, the 29-year-old mentioned how he could not wait to expose the Georgian-American on the biggest stage and make him look like an amateur.

O’Malley also believes that he will get a finish like he did to win the bantamweight belt, before claiming that there’s every possibility of the fight not going past the second round.

