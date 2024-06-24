“So Smooth Brilliant”: Alex Pereira’s Heavyweight Sparring Wows Nina Marie Daniele and Mark Coleman Before UFC 303

In less than a year, Alex Pereira jumped in at the last minute to save not just one but two massive cards for the UFC. The most recent one was at UFC 303, where he replaced Conor McGregor. Ahead of the fight, Alex Pereira posted a training video sparring with a heavyweight boxer, which left all of his fans extremely impressed.

A few hours back, ‘Poatan’ took to Instagram to share a clip sparring with a heavyweight boxer much bigger than him in both height as well as size. Surprisingly, this did not affect Pereira one bit as he looked smooth landing punches while dodging all the attacks coming his way. This left fans and fellow fighters impressed, as most agreed that Pereira was still a force to be reckoned with.

One fan said, “Light sparring” id be terrified lol”

Another fan addressed Pererira’s punching power, saying, “What’s the life expectancy on being Alex Pereira’s sparring partner?”

“Bro just beating up random heavyweights around earth every day ”- commented a fan.

UFC fan favourite Nina Drama commented, “Alex Perira has the potential to become the first 3 Division UFC Champion.”

Similarly, Mark Coleman, the first heavyweight champion in the UFC impressed at what he saw said, “So fast so smooth brilliant.”

Fellow Brazilian fighter Gilbert Burns also cheered on his compatriot saying, “Chama Monstro!!”

At UFC 303, Alex Pereira has the chance to defend his belt for the second time and also establish himself as the biggest name in the UFC after Conor McGregor.

Alex Pereira to make it 2-0 against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303?

This is not the first time Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will cross paths in the UFC. Towards the end of last year, ‘Poatan’ and ‘BJP’ fought for the vacant light heavyweight title replacing Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic as the main event.

Well, there is a lot at stake for Pereira against Prochazka than just a belt. If he can secure a win, Pereira will secure his place as one of the biggest stars in the UFC.

‘Potatan’ has consistently shown up and delivered impressive performances on the big stage for the UFC. He is slowly establishing himself as an extremely dependable and integral part of the UFC today. While it can not be said with surety, Pereira is one of the biggest if not the biggest star in the UFC after Conor McGregor.