‘Sounds Like Machine Gun’: Nassourdine Imavov’s High-Powered Training Footage Ahead of Israel Adesanya Showdown Leaves Fans in Awe

Nassourdine Imavov, right, connects with Jared Cannonier during the third round of their middleweight main bout at the UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts event Saturday, June 8 2024 in Louisville Ky. Imavov defeated Cannonier in the third round.

With the UFC’s return to Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season officially set, Nassourdine Imavov is gearing up to headline the stacked card against Israel Adesanya in what promises to be a must-watch showdown. And if this training footage is anything to go by, Adesanya might be in for a long night.

In the clip, Imavov is seen practicing his boxing skills by hitting the mitts. While that is business as usual, the speed and the power on display make it seem as though a machine gun is being fired every time he connects.

Or at least that’s what the fans think.

One fan pointed out a major flaw saying, “Great fighter. He fatigues a bit, so hopefully his conditioning is sound”. Another fan, seemingly delighted to see what is transpiring said, “Love to see this, gonna be a banger”.

A grim prediction for the former champion by another fan, “He’s gonna cook Adesanya”. Another fan talked about the reality of such well-edited videos and said, “They cut the last two seconds off the video so we couldn’t see him gas”.

But this guy got right to the point- “Sounds like a machine gun he’s looking fast.”

However, Adesanya is not really concerned.

Adesanya shares his thoughts on facing Imavov

For the first time in his MMA career, Adesanya is coming off two straight losses. After winning the title back from Alex Pereira at UFC 287, Izzy shockingly lost it to Sean Strickland at UFc 293.

He would make a return after a few months in 2024 in a heated rivalry with Dricus Du Plessis. However, after a solid performance, he would fall to DDP’s unconventional techniques and lose the title fight by submission.

And now, for the first time in years, Izzy will not only be absent from the title picture at middleweight, he will also be absent from a PPV.

The former middleweight champion’ fight against fifth-ranked Imavov is in the main event at UFC Fight Night 250 – his first Fight Night appearance since 2018.

As for how the fight came together? “They offered, I said sure,” Adesanya casually shared on his YouTube channel.

Reflecting on the losses, Adesanya admitted the first one stung with regret, while the second left him thinking he could’ve done better – but now, he’s just focused on moving forward. “You can’t take it personally,” he said, adding that past opponents like Strickland and du Plessis made things personal by going after his character. This time, he’s letting his skills do the talking.

Imavov might not have beef with Adesanya, but the former champ knows he’s dangerous. “He’s slick, well-rounded, and I respect his style,” Adesanya said.