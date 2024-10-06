mobile app bar

Allan Binoy
Published

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Apologetic About Knocked Out by an Overhand Again, Thanks UFC Fans For Showing Up

Oct 5, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Stephen Thompson (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stephen Thompson could not overcome Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307 after the rising contender turned the tides in to secure a KO against the Karateka. Thompson was doing well in what was a balanced fight, he kept landing kicks and punches but none of them seemed to hurt Buckley enough. ‘Wonderboy’ has now thanked the fans for showing up despite only having won one of his last five fights.

At 40 years of age, the doors seem to be closing quicker on his career with each loss. Regardless, fans showed up in numbers to support him at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

After the fight, he posted a video on Twitter, feeling rather apologetic about getting knocked out by an overhand. This is also where he thanked the fans for their loyalty and showing up for him every time he steps into the octagon.

To Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s credit, he was definitely in the fight, at times, even looking like the better fighter. However, Buckley was able to secure the KO, something Thompson couldn’t.

In the midst of this, Conor McGregor has suggested a fight plan for Thompson, noting the perceived flaws in his game.

McGregor advises ‘Wonderboy’ to stand ground

Conor McGregor has been really active on social media during UFC 307. The former two division UFC champ has been watching every fight closely and has a lot of things to say about how the PPV went.

After watching Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson get KOed by Buckley, the Irishman expressed his frustration and asked the American to stand his ground and attack. Calling him the faster, more skillful and accurate fighter, the Irishman asked what Thompson was skipping back for.

McGregor then chimed in with a cheeky remark about how ‘Wonderboy’ need to put the hurt on his opponents before skipping and dancing.

Well, 8/10 days in 2024, one would expect McGregor to say something pointless, but he does have a good point here. The kind of striking skillset Thompson has, he needs to be putting the pressure on his opponents.

