UFC 307 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings Revealed for Every Fighters on Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Card

The Delta Center at Salt Lake City, Utah will host the UFC 307 card on October 5, featuring an exciting PPV card including two title fights in the main and co-main events. So, it’s going to raining for cash, at least by UFC standards.

While the rumors around the block claim the light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira aka ‘Poatan’ is guaranteed a $750k purse for defending his title for the third time his year, his opponent Khalil Rountree has a chance to take home a guaranteed purse of $500k.

In total, taking into account the PPV shares and the bonuses, the light heavyweight champion is expected to earn a staggering $3 million whereas Rountree is expected to pocket a handsome $1.8 mil.

Whereas, former women’s bantamweight champion, Raquel Pennington will be the top-paid female fighter at UFC 307, as she’s expected to earn more than $500k (guaranteed purse) plus a $100k win bonus and $42k sponsorship money, thus allegedly bumping up her total pay to $1.8 million based on PPV revenue share.

Besides the main event, what fight you most excited for? #UFC307 pic.twitter.com/gSCThwfmzJ — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) October 1, 2024

As for her opponent, Vena, the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ is said to earn the guaranteed money of $400k. Similarly, her payout might also bump up to $1 million considering the win bonus and the PPV shares.

With those two main & co-main events out of the way, next in line is Jose Aldo who returns to action against Mario Bautista for a guaranteed sum of $400k while Mario has allegedly been promised $110k for his effort.

Furthermore, Kayla Harrison is set to pocket $85k for her second UFC bout against Ketlen Vieira, who herself is expected to bag $110k as guaranteed purses.

In addition to that, the matchmakers have roped in Kevin Holland against Roman Dolidze promising $350k and $110k respectively. In fact, the middleweight scrap opens the main card, also note that all the above earnings are subject to change owing to PPV shares and other incentives.

Besides these superstars, fan-favorite Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson is also featured in the card against the #11 ranked Joaquin Buckley, making his return after a heavy-handed loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

‘Wonderboy’ eyes a comeback against Buckley at UFC 307

Even the undercard of UFC 307 promises a lot of action as the matchmakers have truly outdone themselves, giving the fandom a stellar card. Despite the devastating submission loss to undefeated Kazakh, Rakhmonov, former welterweight title contender, Stephen Thompson has agreed to take on ‘New Mansa’ for a alleged guaranteed purse of $300k in the prelims.

Buckley, on the other hand is likely to take home the promised sum of $150k along with other benefits. Next up is a women’s strawweight bout with Marina Rodriguez taking on Iasmin Lucindo for $150k and $44k respectively. ‘

Poatan’s’ teammate, Cesar Almeida is also another attraction with the UFC guaranteeing him $30k for his October 5 outing while his opponent, Ihor Potieria gets $60k. In addition to these bouts, there’s the Austin Hubbard vs Alexander Hernandez bout with each fighter guaranteed $85k and $110k respectively.

The remaining bouts come under early prelims including Carla Esparza (150k) vs Tecia Pennington (110k). This weekend’s card also features an additional light heavyweight banger between Ovince Saint Preux and Ryan Spann with the promotion guaranteeing $110k and $200k each.

Lastly, Court McGee opens the evening taking on Tim Means in a welterweight bout with each fighter earning $200k and $250k as guaranteed pays.