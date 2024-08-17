“Sting Like a Bee”: Muhammad Ali’s Grandson, After Putting Another PFL Fighter on Ice, Sparks UFC Move Buzz

Muhammad Ali’s legacy in the combat sports world will never be forgotten. While he might be long gone, several fighters strive to keep his legacy alive with their fighting style and conduct outside the rung. In fact, his grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, recently secured an impressive knockout win as a professional MMA fighter by taking a leaf out of his grandfather’s book.

Walsh started his MMA career as an amateur and secured an impressive 6-1 record before deciding to turn pro. All five of his amateur wins took place in the PFL before he decided to move up to being a professional earlier this year. The 25-year-old made his professional debut in February securing a unanimous decision win over Emmanuel Palacio. However, he proved to be even more impressive in his second fight.

The fight did not last long before Walsh took a page out of Muhammad Ali’s playbook in securing an impressive knockout. Walsh evaded a straight left coming his way with an overhand right that landed on the money. As soon as the punch landed, Brian Stapleton hit the ground and the referee immediately jumped in. Needless to say, fans were left impressed with the knockout win.

One fan quoted his grandfather saying, “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”

Despite an impressive win, Walsh claims he still has a lot to improve and plans on doing that over the next few months.

Ali Walsh credits his brother for his success

Combat sports were not in Ali Walsh’s original plans. While he had always been training, his main goal was to get into football. However, once that did not work out, Walsh was quick to pivot and find another sport that he loved. Luckily for him, he did not have to look far as his younger brother is a professional boxer.

Unlike Biaggio, Nico has been dedicated to the sport for a long time and always wanted to be a professional boxer. In fact, Ali Walsh has often credited his brother for helping him take up combat sports. The 25-year-old insisted that he was inspired by his brother’s dedication towards the craft and he used that as motivation to start training dedicatedly.