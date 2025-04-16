When LeBron James Donated a Whopping $2.5 Million to a Muhammad Ali Presentation at a Museum

Aside from his outstanding basketball skills, LeBron James has established himself as a business mogul. He is one of four NBA players to become a billionaire, joining Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Junior Bridgeman. Since entering a position of wealth, James has used his money for great causes. One of those is a $2.5 million donation to the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s Muhammad Ali presentation.

Many people keep their finances to themselves. Similar to his play style on the court, LeBron has the interest of others at the forefront of his mind. Throughout his illustrious 22-year career, he has become quite the philanthropist.

His charitable deeds have led to him founding the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The school is a direct byproduct of the LeBron James Family Foundation which is the Lakers stars’ most notable charity.

James is a big proponent of the importance of black history. Therefore, when he had the opportunity to be a part of telling the story of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, he didn’t think twice. James’ $2.5 million donation went to support the presentation, ‘Muhammad Ali: A Force for Change.’

The presentation highlighted Ali’s achievements and milestones throughout his 21-year boxing career. It also sheds light on his strong involvement as an activist regarding racism, politics, and culture. LeBron understands the importance of Ali’s story to be told to the next generation.

“Every professional athlete, regardless of race and gender, owes a huge debt of gratitude to Muhammad Ali,” James said. “His legacy deserves to be studied and revered by every generation.”

This remains one of the largest sums that James has donated. However, it is far from the only charitable deed he has made that was worth more than $1 million.

Other notable donations from LeBron James

In 2013, James gave back to the place that started it all, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. He donated $1 million to his alma mater to renovate its gymnasium. Following James’ establishment of a state-of-the-art basketball court, the school won four state titles in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022.

That isn’t his only involvement with schools. In 2015, the LeBron James Family Foundation donated $41 million to send kids in Akron to college. The huge donation made James the sixth-most charitable athlete in the world.

James’ heart is for helping others, and it’s apparent through his countless acts of service. It is to be expected that James’ name will be in future headlines for good deeds to come.