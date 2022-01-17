“The Best Heavyweight, the best challenge that i ever had. Very competitive, he’s a legit man.” – Francis Ngannou hails praise on rival Stipe Miocic

UFC Heavyweight Champ Francis Ngannou “The Predator” speaks highly of his counterpart, Stipe Miocic

The newly minted heavyweight champion paid tribute to Miocic on his YouTube account. Ngannou also mentioned other fighters, including a Ciryl Gane and Conor McGregor, in passing.

‘The Predator’ said Miocic was his best challenge to date while speaking about the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Francis Ngannou claims he underestimated Miocic at first and was completely wrong about him before their first fight in 2018.

Following his defeat to Miocic, Ngannou observed the now-former heavyweight champion and seemed to be impressed by his efforts.

“Stipe Miocic, I think so far, the best heavyweight, the best challenge that I ever had. Very competitive, he’s a legit man. Like I remember, the first time I went there and I so underestimated Stipe, I was so wrong about him. Then from there, I kind of like really watched him, a lot of attention and he’s quite impressive.” – said Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou went on to say that Miocic is extremely durable. Miocic’s endurance and movement are also favorites of ‘The Predator.’

“How durable he is, endurance, his movement, and everything on Stipe is quite impressive when you look at it quite closely.” – added Francis Ngannou.

Watch Ngannou’s recent video:

In a rematch of their 2018 fight, Ngannou headlined the UFC 260 pay-per-view against Stipe Miocic. In the second round of their championship fight, ‘The Predator’ managed to knock Miocic out in 52 seconds.

Francis Ngannou has defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes before the fight.

After losing to Miocic in the main event of UFC 220 in 2018, Ngannou has won four times. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is set to defend his title against interim champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

