“”The guy, I make him famous” – Khamzat Chimaev criticises Gilbert Burns for being content after losing their UFC 273 battle

Khamzat Chimaev recently criticised Gilbert Burns for being content with his defeat at UFC 273.

At the April pay-per-view, Burns and Chimaev engaged in a titanic struggle, with “Borz” winning by decision. The Swede, born in Chechnya, claimed he was upset for a month because he couldn’t finish “Durinho.” Chimaev failed to stop his opponent for the first time in his career because of the outcome.

However, Chimaev wasn’t amused by Burns’ theatrics following the bout. At that time, the Brazilian was ranked No. 2 in the welterweight division. Despite losing, “Borz” thinks “Durinho” was content with the outcome.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour, Chimaev stated:

“The guy, I make him famous. The guy wasn’t nothing before me. I make him famous. He lost the fight and he was more happy. I was angry after that fight and I win that fight. I was angry because I didn’t finish that guy. And I don’t understand, some guys like Gilbert, became happy when he lost his fight.”

Burns will never be a champion, Chimaev continued. ‘Borz’ stated that the Brazilian wasn’t cut out to hold the title if he was happy with his performance despite losing at UFC 273.

“I don’t think he will ever be champ. Because if you are happy when you lost the fight, you never will be champ.”

At UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev will face Nate Diaz

For the very first time in his career, Khamzat Chimaev will be the main attraction of a UFC show at UFC 279 when he squares off against Nate Diaz.

This will be Diaz’s last match under his UFC contract. He will be responsible for managing perhaps the promotion’s most significant emerging talent at the time. Furthermore, Chimaev is a strong wrestler, the kind of rival Diaz has had trouble defeating in the past.

Additionally, the duo’s current performance is considerably different. In his last five UFC contests, Diaz has only triumphed twice. Chimaev, on the other hand, has a perfect 5-0 record within the group and is unbeaten.

A victory over Diaz, who will be the biggest star Chimaev has ever faced, could increase his appeal to casual viewers.

