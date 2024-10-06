“They’ll Street Fight”: Belal Muhammad Warns Ilia Topuria To Not Poke Team Khabib To Try And Be The Next Conor McGregor

ESP: Real Madrid v Sevilla FC. La Liga EA Sports, date 26 Ilia Topuria during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. kpng Copyright: xCesarxCebollax/xPRESSINPHOTOx PS_240225_629

Ilia Topuria has been on a roll since becoming the new featherweight champ, calling out everyone from Conor McGregor to Islam Makhachev, and making it clear he’s ready to take on all challengers. But while Topuria’s confidence is through the roof, welterweight champ Belal Muhammad has some advice for the newly crowned king: slow down.

Muhammad warned Topuria to be careful about picking fights with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his crew, reminding him that Makhachev’s team is always down to scrap—whether it’s in the octagon or a street fight.

Looks like Topuria might want to think twice before biting off more than he can chew.

The newly crowned welterweight champion in a recent interview spoke about Topuria’s recent call outs and asked the Spaniard to be careful about what he wishes for and to stop trying to be the next Conor McGregor.

“Ilia, you’re getting a lot of hype so you’re starting to call out and play that game of trying to be the next McGregor. But you don’t want to mess with Islam and them. Like they said, it’s different there. You want a street fight, they’ll street fight you.”

As Belal stated, Topuria is undefeated and a newly crowned champion. In his mind, he probably feels invincible and reckons that he can take on any challenge put in front of him.

However, in the UFC, it is not wise to make a lot of enemies especially if they’re in and around your weight class. At this point in time, Makhachev vs Topuria is not a possibility. But it seems Topuria is just fine fighting McGregor next, on the streets, in the octagon; that’s besides the point.

Topuria issues a funeral warning to McGregor

Ilia Topuria isn’t holding back when it comes to Conor McGregor. After McGregor, during a Duelbits live stream, said it’s “on sight” if he runs into Topuria in Marbella, Spain, the featherweight champ fired back hard.

Topuria, who once wanted to fight McGregor, now says the Irishman isn’t worthy of stepping into the octagon with him due to his inactivity.

“F*ck you, Conor. He’s not on my level,” Topuria said on Instagram Live.

“If we meet, you won’t even look me in the eye because you’ll sh*t yourself. McChicken.”

Topuria headlines UFC 308 on Oct. 26 against Max Holloway, while McGregor will be at a BKFC event in Spain. But the featherweight champion isn’t worried about their paths crossing.

“If we run into each other, there’ll be a funeral. I’ll dance on his head.”

Funny, how that sounds so much like something McGregor would say back in the day!