“This is business and if it brings money, great” – Charles Oliveira claims that Conor McGregor call-outs are just done for financial gain

Although Conor McGregor seems to be the most intimidating opponent in the octagon, Charles Oliveira still wants to fight the Irishman.

According to Oliveira, despite McGregor’s standing in the lightweight division, a matchup with “The Notorious” will undoubtedly net him a significant purse.

Oliveira wants to engage in a thrilling contest with the former two-division champion because beating him is not as important to him as ensuring his family’s future. The Brazilian reaffirmed his intention to battle McGregor in the future. It said he would even be open to doing it at welterweight if that were the Irishman’s chosen weight division.

Oliveira said the following at the UFC 280 news conference:

“Well, I don’t have a special fondness for him. This is business and if it brings money, great. He is a bit heavier so I could meet him there [at welterweight] if need be.”

What lies ahead for Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor?

Charles Oliveira might eventually receive the lucrative battle versus McGregor that he so desperately craves, but at UFC 280, he must first compete against Dagestani fighter Islam Makhachev.

On October 22, a pay-per-view event will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, with Oliveira and Makhachev squaring off for the vacant lightweight championship.

One of Oliveira’s greatest tests in the UFC came against Makhachev, presently on a remarkable 10-fight winning streak. Fans are eager to learn who the real king of the lightweight category is because Oliveira and Makhachev are two of the roster’s most accomplished grapplers.

Conversely, Conor McGregor is anticipated to make a comeback towards the conclusion of this year or the beginning of next. The former two-division champion has restarted MMA training at the Dublin Straight Blast Gym and plans to make a strong UFC comeback.

When McGregor returns to the octagon, it is unknown who he will fight. Michael Chandler, though, is reportedly one of the competitors who will likely welcome the Irishman back to the octagon.

