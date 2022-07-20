After the title match between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev in UFC 280 is announced, Makhachev is quick to respond

After Charles Oliveira’s title match was revealed on UFC on ABC 3, Islam Makhachev responded immediately.

As the two are scheduled to square off for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 280 in October, Makhachev will finally get his chance to face “Do Bronx.” Makhachev appears confident that he will win the battle and the undisputed title, and the fight will take place in Abu Dhabi. In a tweet, he stated:

“October 22, I’m bringing UFC Lightweight Belt back to Dagestan Inshallah @ufc.”

The Russian has been expected for a while to take over as the next lightweight champion of the UFC from his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov. After amassing a ten-fight winning streak in the 155-pound weight class, he has his opportunity.

The fact that the battle will take place in Abu Dhabi may also work in Makhachev’s favour. He has a sizable fan base in the Middle East, which was seen during his fight with Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

On the other hand, Do Bronx lost the championship on the scale before UFC 274 because he was off by half a pound. Oliveira defeated Justin Gaethje through first-round submission at the Footprint Center, demonstrating once more why he is the top lightweight in the world.

The 32-year-old presently leads the lightweight class with an 11-fight winning streak. After defeating Michael Chandler by knockout at UFC 262, he went on to face Dustin Poirier to defend his championship.

Will Islam Makhachev overcome Charles Oliveira and surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov as a dominant champion?

Makhachev is one of the best wrestlers competing in the UFC. He seems to have a much better physique than any other lightweight.

Despite this, Charles Oliveira is the most skilled submission specialist in the UFC. His striking has recently improved to match that calibre. Supporters may expect a real barn-burner when the octagon door closes in October.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, a colleague of Makhachev’s and a former lightweight champion of the UFC, won the vacant 155-pound championship after defeating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223. The path of Makhachev’s voyage is similar to that of “The Eagle.”

After winning the championship, Nurmagomedov dominated the division; before retiring, he made three successful title defences. If Makhachev can go the same route and emerge as one of the top lightweights in UFC history, only time will tell. He will initially concentrate on defeating Oliveira, which is by no means a simple task.

