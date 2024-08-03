Tom Aspinall Dismisses Mike Tyson Comparison, Says ‘Here to Make My Own Legacy’

Tom Aspinall is one of the most dangerous finishers in the UFC, a statement only backed further the R1 knockout of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. The win now means that Aspinall has seven first round finishes in the UFC. So it was only time before comparisons with the likes of Mike Tyson to pop up. However, Aspinall is not interested in these comparisons.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Aspinall shed light on calling out Jones for a fight and stated that irrespective of who he fights, his next fight will be for the undisputed heavyweight title.

During their conversation, the host asked Aspinall if he was the Mike Tyson of the sport. ‘The Honey Badger’ simply refused to be compared to anyone.

“I don’t know about that. I am the Tom Aspinall of the UFC. I am here to make my own legacy. One day I will be going down as one of the greats as he is but I mean I am a big fan of Mike Tyson of course but I am my own guy.”

And he is right to not want to be compared to anyone, especially since his stats in UFC is ungodly to say the least.

Tom Aspinall has now completed 9 fights in the UFC, with a total octagon time of under 15 minutes. That’s less than a single sanctioned title fight, which goes on for 5 rounds of 5 mins each!

But despite his success, Aspinall knows he’s only just started and unless he beats either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic for the undisputed heavyweight title, the throne of the champion will never be his.

Aspinall makes himself available as backup for Jones vs. Miocic

Jones vs Miocic was supposed to take place last year in November. However, it is now being targeted for November 2024 due to an injury that kept Jones out for a year.

But now that he is recovered, Jones has claimed the UFC is aiming to get the fight with Miocic booked for November in Madison square garden in November.

But if something goes wrong again and even if there’s an hour to go into the fight, Aspinall wants in!

Tom Aspinall confirms that he will be the backup for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic “If one of them pulls out, you better believe I’m in. On an hours notice if I need to… I’ll wipe out both of them guys in one night if I need to.” @SkySports #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/IbGtPoWVwC — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 2, 2024



That should get UFC President Dana White dancing with joy but there’s a kicker. Aspinall had made it extremely clear he that he would only be fighting for an undisputed belt the next time he steps into the UFC octagon. So win, lose or no show, he is coming for that belt!