Tracy Cortez Finds Motivation in J Cole’s Music After UFC Denver Loss to Rose Namajunas

Tracy Cortez has not had an ideal weekend after losing to ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas. The #11 ranked women’s flyweight took on the #6 ranked fighter on short notice and despite the odds not being in her favor, she held her own in the ring against a former UFC champion. Following the loss, Cortez took to Instagram and after drawing some courage from J Cole’s ‘Love Yourz’, she can find the “beauty in the struggle“.

Despite losing, Cortez has not let it affect her too much since she knew she took the fight on short notice. She did not have an entire camp to prepare for the fight.

Despite this, she did not come out of the fight with a lot of damage, a common sight for ‘Thug’ Rose’ opponents. So well done on not looking like she went through a car crash.

She just got outclassed in the entire fight which is known to happen without a fight camp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy R. Cortez (@cortezmma)

Cortez had to make weight on short notice for the fight. She even went to the extent of cutting her hair to make weight during the weigh-ins.

Now it’s back to the drawing board for her as she looks to regroup and come back stronger.

Her opponent Rose Namajunas, on the other hand, has been feeling ecstatic and for good reasons.

Nick Diaz comparisons leave ‘Thug’ Rose feeling good!

During the fight Namajunas was just hitting Cortez whenever she wanted, wherever she wanted; it almost didn’t matter how many rounds the fight went. C. Thug Rose was just walking around like it was a park, doing whatever she wanted.

And of course, this reminded some scribe of good old Nick Diaz. So, they compared to the older Diaz brother.

Similar to how Nick Diaz turned his back on Anderson Silva, Namajunas turned her back on Cortez. During the post-fight press conference, she spoke about the incident,

“I guess that kinda stuck in my mind at that moment. I didn’t mean to rip off him but I just didn’t want to play into her thing….If she can’t catch me, she can’t catch me.”

“I didn’t mean to rip him off but I wasn’t going to play into her” Rose Namajunas explains channeling her inner Nick Diaz against Tracy Cortez #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/IWGL5VkR92 — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) July 14, 2024

Cortez was barely able to touch her, let alone stay afloat. Namajunas, on the other hand, knocked off one of Cortez’s eyelash extensions when she dropped her.

That said, kudos to Cortez for stepping up and saving the day, maybe with a full camp, the gap between the to fighters would have been a lot closer.