Tristan Tate and Henry Cejudo Mocks Sean Strickland for Emotional Outburst in Public: “Gay”

While fight fans have witnessed numerous UFC fighters shed tears, often after winning a match or securing a belt, it’s rare to see athletes from such a brutal sport display emotions outside the cage. Recently, UFC Champion Sean Strickland opened up about his childhood trauma while talking to Theo Von, revealing the emotional side of fighters and eliciting sympathy from fans. However, Henry Cejudo and Tristan Tate shared their thoughts on the matter, criticizing him with anti-LGBT remarks.

In a recent conversation with Theo Von, the UFC champ opened up about his childhood traumas, including abuse from close ones, breaking down in tears while sharing his experiences. Subsequently, fans rallied behind him, offering support and empathy for his difficult past.

Unlike fans, Cejudo, instead of expressing empathy, mocks Strickland for getting emotional publicly. Sharing his thoughts on the matter on his YouTube channel, he stated that, being in the fight business, Strickland shouldn’t be crying. Instead, ‘CCC’ advised him to learn to play the game. He stated,

“Sean, I hope you can come to the consensus to be able to accept the fact that you’re in this game, bro. Learn how to play, don’t be [crying]. You can’t man.”

Not only former UFC Champion but also Tristan Tate mocks Strickland, using anti-LGBT remarks for crying and calling him “gay”. In his video, Cejudo points out that Strickland often mocks others with trash-talking, making fun of religion, past trauma, and family, crossing the line on numerous occasions.

Consequently, ‘CCC’ suggests that now, seeing Strickland cry for his pain after mocking others, it doesn’t appear favorable in the public eye, emphasizing why he shouldn’t cry in public after ridiculing everyone. Meanwhile, Tate has his past grudges against Strickland, where both went on each other. And not just Tate and Cejudo, but Ian Garry after getting mocked by Strickland didn’t miss the opportunity to mock him.

Ian Garry goes off on Sean Strickland after the UFC Champion got emotional

Recently, UFC Champ Sean Strickland and Ian Garry got involved in drama after Strickland criticized Garry and his wife on X. ‘Tarzan’ made claims about their relationship, accused Garry’s wife’s ex-husband of living with them, called Kayla a “S**ual predator,” and advised Garry to leave Kayla. Now, with the tables turned, “The Future” didn’t hold back and mocked Strickland. In an Instagram comment, he stated,

“You claimed you were “giving me advice” before, well now it’s my turn to return the favour. You should shut your mouth S and focus on the mirror because you have enough serious issues you need to solve. I wish you all the best with them. Don’t ever project your pain onto me & family again. Happy New Year.”

While many empathize with Strickland for his past trauma. But as Strickland mocks everyone’s pain and other things, some don’t support him.