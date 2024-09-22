“Trump Should Be Referee”: Fans Lose It as Colby Covington Puts Lil Pump to Sleep With RNC

Colby Covington and Lil Pump might seem like an odd pairing, but they’ve got one major thing in common: their shared love for Donald Trump. In a hilarious turn of events, the UFC star and rapper teamed up for some light-hearted sparring, and things quickly escalated when the welterweight put Lil Pump to sleep with a rear-naked choke, Colby’s first finish in years.

The video, which made the rounds on social media, had fans in stitches, joking that the only thing missing was Trump himself as the referee. It’s not every day one sees two high-profile Trump supporters duking it out, but when they do, it’s sure to be pure entertainment!.

The video was shared by Lil Pump to his almost 14 million followers on Instagram. In the clip, Pump is seen in a rear naked choke from the outset. Instead of tapping out, Pump opted to be choked unconscious at the hands of Covington.

Needless to say, such a video generated a lot of buzz amongst fans who flooded the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pump (@lilpump)



One fan said, “Steve O activities right here.”

Another fan added, “trump should be the referee.”

“Lil Pump is the king of self reporting L’s”- commented a fan

Another fan said, “We saw lil pump get choked out before GTA6.”

“Ah yea, some free brain damage to start the day”– added another fan

Pump has been in the news lately for his vehement support of Trump. He often puts out tweets abusing the other party and urging people to vote for Trump. Even Taylor Swift who recently endorsed Kamala Harris found herself at Pump’s crosshairs. Fortunately TayTay’s fans are fare more maniacal.

Which brings us to Colby, who, a few years ago revived his career by coming out as a vehement Trump supporter during the 45th POTUS’ time at the White House. Unfortunately for Colby though, he’s not The Donald’s favorite fighter.

Trump loves Khabib

Trump has always had a soft spot for UFC, and when it comes to picking his favorite fighter, he’s knows what’s what! And so he’s chosen Khabib Nurmagomedov and stuck with the Dagestani.

In a recent chat with Adin Ross, the Republican nominee couldn’t stop praising the undefeated champion.

“I think Khabib’s my favorite fighter,” he said. “I don’t think he ever lost a round!”

Trump recalled a recent encounter with Khabib at a UFC event, where the Russian fighter approached him with a surprising request: “You’re the man who can stop the war.”

Moved by Khabib’s plea, Trump promised that if he wins the election, he’ll do everything he can to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. “I know them both—Putin and Zelenskyy,” he said.

“I can get it stopped.”

So, for Trump, it wasn’t just about Khabib fighting in the octagon; it was about tackling a much bigger battle that impressed him the most.