“Tryna Improve His Public Image”: Colby Covington Faces Backlash from UFC Fans for Filming Himself Helping a ‘Homeless’ Man

Smrutisnat Jena
Published

Colby Covington (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena.

Dec 14, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; Colby Covington (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Colby Covington filmed himself helping what seemed like a ‘homeless’ or ‘unhoused’ person but is now being called out for using the underprivileged to up his PR game. Colby was on his Twitch stream when his followers saw him provide some food, water and a sweater to the man, and wished him a ‘Happy New Year’.


Fans were quick to point out that Colby could have done all this without having it recorded for everybody to see his generosity and said, “Tryna improve his public image“.

This fan put it succinctly when he said, “This is great don’t get me wrong, but when it’s truly from the heart, you don’t need to film these things. The real ones do things in silence… We live in a look at me society today. Sad.

Another fan was quick to attribute this behavior to his lack of wins inside the octagon and said, “can’t gain aura from his fights anymore so guess bro had to pivot“. This man put it the best way he could- ” ‘Was seen’ yes. That’s what happens when you film yourself“.

However, there were some who still believed Covington– “I wish he didn’t put the di*khead persona on because he’s a nice guy behind it all”.

Regardless of how it is being perceived, this is still better than when a supposedly homeless man asked Michael Chandler for advice on how to turn his life around.

‘See you at the top’: Michael Chandler

Chandler didn’t say those exact words but honestly, it would have been a better response than the one he ended up giving.


Chandler of course obviously forgot about the part where homelessness is a failure of the state to provide shelter for its citizens but that is a subject of debate for another time, another place. Because his advice didn’t stop at how the homeless person could help themselves.

When another man asked him what he should do about his racially abusive neighbor, the former Bellator champion simply quipped with,


This led to quite a few jokes in the comments section. Some people asked, what he would advise next and said, “Mike, what’s step 2?” Others offered even simpler solutions for homelessness and commented, “If you are homeless, just buy a house. Yes its very simple! You’re welcome”.

Well, that’s certainly one way to look at it. Only if it were that easy, Chandler would have been able to do a little more about that Conor McGregor fight he’s been waiting for, for about two years now.

