UFC 267 Payouts, Purses and Salary: How much will each UFC fighter make?

UFC 267 Payouts and Salary : Some of the big UFC events are fast approaching in the last quarter of 2021. UFC 267 is one of those events which will hit Abu Dhabi next Saturday, Oct 30 with a bang starring two title fights.

UFC 267 will kick-off with a bang in Abu Dhabi where we will witness UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz take on former UFC heavyweight challenger Glover Teixeira in a much-awaited bout.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz has been preparing for another title defense since he took the belt from Dominick Reyes with a technical knockout back at UFC 253 on Sep 27, 2020. He defended the title against “The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 giving the Nigerian Kiwi his first L. The Polish beast aims at increasing his title defense record this Saturday at UFC 267 against Glover Teixeria.

The former UFC heavyweight challenger Glover Teixeira looks hot as he is coming off a five-fight winning streak and has not lost since January 2019. However, this will be his first light heavyweight championship bout.

In another co-main event, Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen will fight for the Bantamweight title bout. Previously Yan won the vacant Bantamweight title at UFC 251, which he lost at UFC 259 due to an illegal knee.

Apart from these two main events, there will be four more fights in the main card, which will feature Islam Makhachev, Dan Hooker, Alexander Volkov, and more.

UFC 267 Fight Night Payouts

The base salaries for the fighters are decided but the final payout will be fixed after the fight because PPV sales come into play here. The light heavyweight championship will have Blachowicz earning a base salary of $750,000 (excluding PPV share) whereas his rival contender Teixeira will earn $500,000. However, these amounts are very likely to rise when the sponsorship and performance bonus are added.

Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen will face off in the Bantamweight event, with Yan earning a base payout of $500,000 , same as his base salary for his last title fight. Sandhagen on the other hand will get $90,000 for the fight.

For the lightweight event, Dan Hooker will fight Islam Makhachev and even though the latter fighter has a good record of 20-1, he will not earn more than Hooker. Islam will earn $90,000 whereas Hooker will get $150,000.

A heavyweight fight will have Alexander Volkov taking on Marcin Tybura with the former fighter’s base salary at $100,000 and Tybura getting $90,000.

Two more fights in the main card are that of Li Jingliang vs Khamzat Chimaev and Magomed Ankalaev vs Volkan Oezdemir. Jingliang will earn $68,000 and Chimaev will earn $26,000. In the other fight between Ankalaev and Oezdemir, the former’s earnings will be $40,000 whereas Oezdemir’s will be $95,000.

Prelims events – Base salaries of each fighter

Women’s Strawweight Amanda Ribas- $30,000 vs Virna Jandiroba – $20,000

Featherweight Ricardo Ramos ($30,000) vs Zubaira Tukhugov ($20,000)

Middleweight Albert Duraev ($10,000) vs Roman Kopylov ($10,000)

Light Heavyweight Michal Oleksiejczuk ($20,000) vs Shamil Gamzatov ($23,000)

Featherweight Makwan Amirkhani ($60,000) vs Lerone Murphy ($12,000)

Middleweight Hu Yaozong ($12,000) vs Andre Petroski ($12,000)

Lightweight Damir Ismagulov ($24,000) vs Magomed Mustafaev ($16,000)

Flyweight Tagir Ulanbekov ($10,000) vs Allan Nascimento ($10,000)