“Dustin Poirier sucks”, “Charles Olivera you suck too” – Nate Diaz claims Dustin Poirier doesn’t want the smoke and has rejected the fight.

Nate Diaz took to Twitter to shun rival Dustin Poirier for rejecting the fight offer. Amidst the rumors linking Diaz and Poirier to a possible super fight, Diaz has lashed out via a Tweet.

Dustin Poirier 32, Nate Diaz 36, were set to face -off in 2018 at UFC 230. Sadly that was cancelled due to a hip injury to Poirier. Ever since then, the two UFC stars have been rivals. Recently, both fighters seem to have opened the doors to reviving their grudge match.

Dustin Poirier is on a roller-coaster with back-to-back wins against Conor McGregor and a recent title fight loss to Brazil’s Olivera. Whereas Nate Diaz lost his recent fight to Leon Edwards vis unanimous decision.

Although it is still unclear on what Diaz’s thoughts are on this fight. The now-deleted tweet, Diaz stated the following: “Your not worthy If u wanted to fight we would have already. Bring yourself back from the dead you suck Dp.”

In contrary to Diaz’s statement, Poirier recently tweeted stating that he is ready and willing to take the fight, but Diaz is not.

Diaz Tweets Poirier and Olivera both suck

Nate Diaz has suggested that Poirier has denied an offer to fight him and slammed that his UFC rival ‘sucks’.

The all American brawler made the claim on Twitter and referenced talks with the UFC over the possible fight with Dustin Poirier.

Diaz tweeted:-

“I just talked to the UFC I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said Dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this

“Ps Olivera you suck too.”

I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said Dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this 👊🏼

Ps Olivera you suck too — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 5, 2022

On Teddy Atlas’ podcast, Poirier has revealed that the UFC had approached him for a ‘super short-notice’ fight with Diaz, which he is more than willing to accept.

Later in the podcast, Poirier also said:- “No contract has been signed yet, but if this does go through I’m going to take it.

“This would be super short-notice. I already looked myself in the mirror. I spoke to my wife and my boxing coach, people I talk to regularly.

“I talked to my coach Mike Brown as well. They’re behind me if I decide I to take this fight.

“But I have to look myself in the mirror and ask, ‘Do I want to take this fight.’ I did exactly that. I looked in the mirror and I just felt good. I want to do it.”

Poirier’s recent loss was in December. It came against lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, 32, who Diaz also hit out at in his tweet.

“This guy really fights and I’m a fan of him, but everybody’s a tough guy on the internet”- Dustin Poirier On Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier didn’t seem to be quite on this topic and had this to say: – “I don’t owe these guys nothing. I’m not biting my tongue. It is Nate Diaz.

“I’m not going to say a card. I’m not going to say what date. But he got on Twitter talking.

“This guy really fights and I’m a fan of him, but everybody’s a tough guy on the internet.

“He said something like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure. I’ll really fight you this month.”

This suggests that Poirier might actually respect Diaz as a fighter and is keen to meet him in the octagon.

