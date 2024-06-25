UFC 303 Commentary Team: Classic Trio of Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik Back

The iconic UFC commentary team trio of Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik are back! The trip will take the table at the UFC 303 once more to enthrall fans with their voices.

These three have turned several UFC PPVs into hit shows with their awesome wordplay on the mic, and it’s quite apparent that their goal won’t be any different on 29 June for the company’s biggest gate in its entire history.

Fans are already hyped up but realizing the fact that the UFC 303 commentary team will contain the classic trio to walk them through the fights is expected to raise their excitement even more.

“The #UFC303 commentary team will feature the regular PPV team of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier.”

Two out of the famous three, Anik and Cormier, appear a lot more than Rogan on the UFC’s events. They take to the commentary table for the UFC Fight Night events with a few exceptions. However, Rogan only commentates on just the PPVs of the promotion.

This is why fans may have missed his voice during the exciting fights of the recently concluded UFC Saudi Arabia. But why is that?

Why does Joe Rogan not commentate on certain UFC PPVs?

Joe Rogan juggles a lot of careers and businesses on his own. He has the most popular podcast in the world, and that is when he’s not doing stand up comedy.

Back in the day, Rogan had signed up with the UFC as the behind-the-scenes interviewer and began his tenure at UFC 12. But as the ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ started gaining popularity, his schedules began changing. His other ventures like hosting his podcast and his comedy gigs don’t leave him with enough time to travel out of the country.

This is why fans don’t see Joe Rogan commentating on PPVs outside the USA. Regardless, he will back for UFC 303 and fans simply can’t wait.