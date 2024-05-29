UFC 302 Commentators: Iconic Trio Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik Reunite

The iconic UFC commentary trio of Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik has turned multiple UFC PPVs into hit shows with their value-added commentary. Recent reports revealed that ‘The Three Musketeers’ of UFC commentary will take the table once again at UFC 302. Naturally, such an announcement has raised excitement levels to the maximum.

Apart from the PPVs, Cormier and Anik take to the commentary table for the UFC Fight Night events as well. However, the third part of the trio, Rogan, stays absent. In fact, his busy schedule even restricts him from commentating on the UFC PPVs held outside the US. However, an ‘MMA Fighting’ report revealed that Rogan will join Anik and ‘DC’ as the UFC 302 color commentator

The UFC 300 currently stands as the last event in which this iconic trio controlled the microphones. Most fans will happily agree that Cormier, Rogan, and Anik’s commentary added an extra layer of excitement to the already enthralling encounters.

Well, the UFC 302 may not boast an exciting fight card like the UFC 300, but there is enough material on the card for the iconic trio to get the fans on the edge of their seats. Their addition will surely turn the main event of UFC 302 into something way more exhilarating.

The UFC 302 commentators will hype up the Dustin Poirier vs. Islam Makahchev encounter even more

The UFC 278 main event bears testimony to how things become a lot more exciting for fans when Rogan, Cormier, and Anik unite on the commentary table. Leon Edwards’ final round head-kick victory over Kamaru Usman shocked the three. The iconic reaction from Joe Rogan was enough to blow the roof off in excitement.

Anik supported Rogan’s reaction with his masterful vocabulary, while Cormier was at a loss for words. The three never pre-plan these moments, but their on-table bonding and understanding always get the fans jumping out of their seats.

Well, it’s quite apparent that a large chunk of fans will want the UFC 302 commentator trio to excite them similarly on 1 June. It’s that ‘jumping out of seats’ feeling that attracts most people to the sport and these three are the best at bringing on such an atmosphere.