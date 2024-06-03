UFC 303 Press Conference Postponed: Chandler vs. McGregor Event in Dublin Faces Delay

Now that UFC 302 is over and in the books, all the focus and attention of the MMA world will shift to UFC 303 and the return of Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, the run-in to the event is not off to a good start as the UFC announced that the press conference set to take place in Dublin has now been postponed.

A few weeks ago, Dana White announced that the UFC would host a press conference in Dublin for UFC 303, featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. This would be the first time McGregor returns to Dublin with the UFC after his antics during UFC 189 against Jose Aldo.

Unfortunately, a statement has now been issued by the UFC confirming that the press conference is canceled until further notice.

“The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice.”

Dear UFC Fans– The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will… pic.twitter.com/nIXRIZl5pv — UFC (@ufc) June 3, 2024



At this point in time, there is no information on what might have caused it. In the press conference after UFC 302, Dana White stated that he was jumping on a plane to fly to Dublin as soon as the press conference was over.

So it would appear that something serious must have occurred in the last 24 hours forcing the UFC to take such a difficult call.

Dana White dismisses Conor McGregor’s partying videos ahead of UFC 303

In the past few weeks, there have been multiple videos of McGregor partying at his pub till late at night. This caused concern amongst fans who felt he was not taking the fight seriously. When Dana White was asked about the same, he dismissed the concerns stating that he didn’t know what was real on the internet.

Dana White is asked if he is concerned about any of the footage of Conor McGregor in the clubs: I don’t know what’s real on the internet and what’s not real on the internet. I don’t know timing wise. In one of them he’s got a beard, in one of them he doesn’t have a beard.#UFC pic.twitter.com/4JU8lv1yKF — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 2, 2024



He further added that McGregor is not dumb and that he trusts him to make the best choices for himself. Regardless, the fight has been locked in and fans can’t wait for the Mystic Mac to take on Chandler in what promises to be a strikefest.