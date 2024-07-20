UFC 304: Khamzat Chimaev Details Why He Expects Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad to Be a ‘Boring Fight’

Despite an inconclusive end to their first meeting back in 2021, Belal Muhammad will finally get his shot at redemption when he takes on the welterweight king Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards in a rematch for the title at UFC 304 in Manchester, England. While the United Kingdom is all set, poised to welcome the UFC extravaganza, undefeated former WW prospect, Khamzat Chimaev is not excited whatsoever.

According to Chimaev,who has his sights set on the middleweight gold currently, the UFC 304 main event is bound to be a snoozer of a fight.

In an exclusive to MMA fighter Aslanbek Badaev on his popular Badaev vlog, the #11 ranked MW said,

“It’s a boring fight. Both guys don’t have trash talk and there are no finishes. The only finish I remember is when [Leon] knocked out Usman… One is working for points, the other is also trying to work for points. The fans won’t be happy about it.”

Besides that performance, most of the Briton’s wins come by way of decision, more or less the same for the title challenger, Muhammad.

Fans would also like to see a fighter show up to a fight they paid for to watch, and then not get scammed by their crypto currency but maybe Chimaev has different ideas about what makes fans happy.

Meanwhile, in other news, the Chechen has returned fire at Sean Strickland for alleging that he dominated Chimaev during sparring, calling out the American, citing “unfinished business.”

Chimaev busts Sean Strickland’s sparring claim

It’s been quite a while since the undefeated Chechen stepped into the octagon. Following his decision win against former WW champ, Kamaru Usman, ‘Borz’ was slated to face another champion in the cage after the UFC booked him against Robert Whittaker. However, an untimely illness rendered the star out of contention, forcing him to pull out of the contest.

Now with ‘The Reaper’ coming out victorious in his UFC Saudi Arabia bout, the fight for the title has become a lot more interesting and Chimaev recently spilled the beans about his sparring session with Strickland.

Contrary to the story what the former middleweight champion has said, Chimaev in his typical cold, calm demeanor denied Strickland’s story to Red Corner MMA. In fact, in his tale, Chimaev choked the American and he even has video proof as the whole stint was recorded on camera.

“There were a lot of guys around who saw me choking him and beating him up. It was even recorded on camera. So, we also have some unfinished business. It would be good to see who’s better inside the octagon.”

Furthermore, he now wants to settle the debate inside the cage against Strickland mano-a-mano. While the Chechen wolf has expressed his desire to be on the UFC Abu Dhabi card, there’s no official bout scheduled, and a Chimaev vs Strickland bout at this point seems to be a stellar proposition.