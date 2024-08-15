UFC 305: Start Time of Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya in USA, Australia, South Africa, and 20+ Countries

This weekend the UFC returns to the PPV platform with UFC 305 for a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis. The fight is set to take place in Perth, Australia which might have fans scratching their heads about the start times in their local countries. Look no further, we’ve compiled an extensive list of start times of the event in multiple countries including the USA, Australia, South Africa, and more.

USA (ET)

• Main Card: 10 p.m.

• Prelim Card: 8 p.m.

• Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m.

Canada

• Main Card: 10 p.m. ET (same as USA)

• Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET (same as USA)

• Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET (same as USA)

Mexico (CDT)

• Main Card: 9 p.m.

• Prelim Card: 7 p.m.

• Early Prelims: 5:30 p.m.

Brazil (BRT)

• Main Card: 11 p.m.

• Prelim Card: 9 p.m.

• Early Prelims: 7:30 p.m.

Argentina (ART)

• Main Card: 11 p.m.

• Prelim Card: 9 p.m.

• Early Prelims: 7:30 p.m.

UK (BST)

• Main Card: 3 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Prelim Card: 1 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. (Aug 17)

Ireland (IST)

• Main Card: 3 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Prelim Card: 1 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. (Aug 17)

Sweden (CEST)

• Main Card: 4 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Prelim Card: 2 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Early Prelims: 12:30 a.m. (Aug 18)

Start times in Ecuador, France, Spain and more

Ecuador (ECT)

• Main Card: 10 p.m.

• Prelim Card: 8 p.m.

• Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m.

France (CEST)

• Main Card: 4 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Prelim Card: 2 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Early Prelims: 12:30 a.m. (Aug 18)

Ukraine (EET)

• Main Card: 5 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Prelim Card: 3 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Early Prelims: 1:30 a.m. (Aug 18)

Russia (MSK)

• Main Card: 6 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Prelim Card: 4 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Early Prelims: 2:30 a.m. (Aug 18)

China (CST)

• Main Card: 10 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Prelim Card: 8 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Early Prelims: 6:30 a.m. (Aug 18)

Japan (JST)

• Main Card: 11 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Prelim Card: 9 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Early Prelims: 7:30 a.m. (Aug 18)

India (IST)

• Main Card: 7:30 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Prelim Card: 5:30 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Early Prelims: 4 a.m. (Aug 18)

South Africa (SAST)

• Main Card: 4 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Prelim Card: 2 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Early Prelims: 12:30 a.m. (Aug 18)

Australia (AEST)

• Main Card: 12 p.m. (Aug 18)

• Prelim Card: 10 a.m. (Aug 18)

• Early Prelims: 8:30 a.m. (Aug 18)

Fights to watch out for at UFC 305

The fight card is stacked with some incredibly entertaining fights that will have massive implications for their respective divisions. However, there are a few fights that fans must look out for at UFC 305. Mateusz Gamrot vs Dan Hooker promises to be a barn burner. Gamrot is on a three-fight win streak and a win over Hooker will put him into the top three in his division. For Hooker, it is a chance to extend his two-fight win streak.

Similarly, Kai Kara-France vs Steve Erceg is also a crucial fight in the flyweight division. Kara-France will be aiming to get back into the win column after two consecutive losses. Ecreg, on the other hand, will be aiming to return to winning ways after recently falling short against the champion.