Israel Adesanya Love Life: What to Know About His Relationship Status and Ex-Girlfriend

UFC middleweight star Israel Adesanya may be in line for a windfall through ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell if reports are to be believed regarding their upcoming court battle. Adesanya, a former champion in the promotion, has a notorious history with a host of female companions- coming to light during his gold-laden UFC run.

Most notably, Adesanya was spotted with Powdrell for the first time after his second Octagon title win in 2019. Accompanying Adesanya to UFC 243, Powdrell posed with the champion for pictures following his knockout win over Robert Whittaker. However, just a year later, the two were embroiled in a bitter feud over the City Kickboxing star’s finances.

With their relationship hitting the bricks, Adesanya alleged Powdrell requested a large portion of his income for sticking by his side and helping his career. Reacting to a similar move pulled by PSG defender, Achraf Hakimi’s ex-partner, Adesanya, hit out at Powdrell’s claims.

Very relatable….Imagine being so f*ckin’ entitled that you think you deserve what a man has worked his whole life for,” the former middleweight champion said.

“When you came into his life with nothing and tried to leave with Millions. But I like Achraf Hakimi, my assets are protected. I woulda (sic) taken half her sh** to. But I don’t want half of NOTHING.”, he added with disdain.

Of note, during UFC 290, Adesanya sent out a rather misogynistic message via his clothing. Stepping into the Octagon to face off with Dricus du Plessis, Adesanya sported a shirt with the print, “He is not your bank“.

Reacting to his choice in t-shirt, fans speculated this quote was aimed at former lover, Powdrell. Regardless, it seems he has since moved on with someone else

Who may be Adesanya’s current love interest?

And while not confirmed, the Nigerian-Kiwi striker was spotted partying with Shana Evers in the time since then.

Taking in the sunshine on the sea in December, 2022, Adesanya posed for a video with the Australian model, but as it happens oh-so-often, MMA fans blamed her for his downfall again.

“This why you losses (sic) your power. Stopped chilling and be focused it’s a good thing to have a relationship but in different ways. Because you are MMA fighter you need to save energy everyday, boy.“, Instagram user Madayla2 said.

Going on to beat Alex Pereira in the time since that video was captured, Adesanya’s downfall since that emerged can’t be argued.

And while user Madayla2 has made a rather baseless claim, Adesanya is 0-3 since his win over former-foe, Pereira.

Furthermore, recent rumors suggest that City Kickboxing star Adesanya enjoyed a relationship with Mexican smoke show Yanet Garcia.

Garcia had notably gained notoriety for becoming the first woman to appear in the Mexican edition of the infamous Penthouse magazine in 2022.