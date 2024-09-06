UFC 306 Commentators: Joe Rogan is Back with Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier for Mic Duty

The UFC is going full send with their debut event at the Sphere in Vegas, featuring a banger of a card on September 14 and bringing back the iconic commentary trio to commemorate the Mexican Day of Independence. Yes, UFC 306 will see the return of Joe Rogan to the commentary booth alongside the fan-favorite duo of Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik.

After missing out on the promotion’s massive Australia PPV at Perth – UFC 305 – Rogan will take up his commentary duties as the octagon returns to the “Sin City.” While Megan Olivi serves as the in-arena reporter and Din Thomas serves as the sideline coach, Anik is slated to take care of the play-by-play duties for the epic bonanza.

Here's the UFC 306 main card lineup, per #UFC305 broadcast. pic.twitter.com/7cZnTFWIFH — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 18, 2024

The whole fighting world is stoked to see the action unfold in MSG’s grand arena. And unlike the promotion’s previous events, the organization in close connection with ESPN is planning to roll out a different look for the pay-per-view event with massive LED screens surrounding the circular arena, delivering an immersive experience.

In fact, the promotion’s head, Dana White has revealed that his organization has invested more than $20 million for the event! Now that’s a lot considering the CEO’s frugal nature.

So, with the news about Rogan joining the team coming out, you might be wondering why he doesn’t attend the big international events like the ones recently featured in Manchester and Perth.

Why Rogan doesn’t attend international events

Joe Rogan has been an indelible part of MMA since he started working with the UFC in 1997. He did not just take up commentary duties but worked backstage conducting post-fight interviews which he still does to this day.

However, the 57-year-old has drastically cut back on the number of events he covers. While he is not seen covering Fight Night events in the promotion’s Apex Facility, he also no longer works events that are on foreign soil.

Curious to know why? Well, as you know Joe is not your average Joe, he is a man of many talents. In fact, the American is a standup comedian, podcaster, fitness enthusiast, and above all he is an astute martial artist.

Well, as revealed by the veteran late in 2016 when Jeremy Stephens visited his Joe Rogan Experience Studio, he will no longer attend international events due to his various other obligations.

“I’m too f**ing busy. I don’t know if I’m doing myself or all the other things I do a disservice. I had a conversation with Dana (White), we had a bunch of conversations. What I decided to do was no more international travel. No more flying across the planet.”

Unfortunately, fans in UAE, UK, and Australia won’t have the privilege of catching the 57-year-old calling the shots anytime soon.