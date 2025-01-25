Conor McGregor Hypes Eddie Alvarez as He Inches Closer to a Milestone No Fighter Has Reached

Eddie ‘The Underground King’ Alvarez is on the precipice of making history this weekend by becoming the first man to win titles in the UFC, Bellator, and now the BKFC. And his former UFC rival Conor McGregor is happy to give the man his flowers ahead of the title fight against Jeremy Stephens.

McGregor expressed his admiration for Alvarez’s tenacity and legacy, adding that he’d love to see his former opponent succeed in his ambitions. Ahead of the Bare Knuckle event in Philadelphia, the former UFC champion asserted that the hometown advantage could work to complement him.

“I felt Eddie felt strong there tonight and I don’t know if I felt the same with Jeremy. Eddie is a former UFC champion, a former Bellator champion, and now looking to become a Bare Knuckle world champion there is no one that has achieved that feat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Schmo (@theschmo312)



‘The Underground King’ has a reputation for bringing violence every time he steps into a ring. No moment perhaps describes this better than when he knocked out Justin Gaethje after their insane fight at UFC 218 and then got on top of the octagon ring to proclaim, ‘Tell me who is the most violent‘.

Of course, the streets will always remember his battles with Michael Chandler when both were fighting for that top position in Bellator. What a war that was!

Bellator might be gone, but the street will always remember Eddie Alvarez vs. Michael Chandlerpic.twitter.com/k7wYhNRbcd — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) January 13, 2025



McGregor and Alvarez also go way back. ‘The Notorious’ had headlined the iconic UFC 205 card, the first PPV event in New York after the ban on the promotion was lifted. While McGregor was already a star by this point, this impressive win over Alvarez helped cement his place in the company as one of its modern greats.

Eight years ago today: Conor McGregor knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become the first ever UFC double champ pic.twitter.com/yVvIifplzm — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) November 12, 2024



Alvarez has since come a long way and while he is no longer a part of the UFC, he is still a top player in the ‘indies’ and will look to establish his dominance once again this weekend.

A closer look at Alvarez vs Stephens

If anyone followed Alvarez and Stephens’ careers over the years, they never would’ve guessed the pair would eventually throw down in BKFC. It’s not that it wouldn’t be an insane fight.

But Alvarez’s rise included titles outside the UFC before he even made his debut in 2014. By then, Stephens had already moved to the 145-pound featherweight division, and when he returned to 155 in 2021, Alvarez was long gone from the UFC.

Now, both are making a name for themselves in bare-knuckle boxing. Stephens is undefeated, while Alvarez has a win over Chad Mendes and a loss to Mike Perry.

But BKFC isn’t just about technique – it’s a gladiatorial spectacle where more often than not the last guy standing is the one with the biggest heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAZN Sport (@daznsport)



Alvarez has the size advantage but Stephens has one of the toughest chins in MMA.

The big question here is how their power will carry at 175 pounds. Will Stephens be able to land a knockout? It’s always a tough bet against Alvarez, especially if this is indeed his final fight. Perhaps, one last hurrah is on the cards.