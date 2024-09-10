UFC 306 Press Conference Date: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili $20 Million Event Presser Details

Fight fans brace yourself for an epic extravaganza this weekend because the UFC is going to the Sphere for its maiden event at the coveted venue, featuring a bantamweight clash in the main event. Commemorating the Mexican Day of Independence, the promotion is going full send with $20 million worth of concoctions to fuel its ambitious event, gathering hype like no other event in recent history.

With merely a handful of days remaining for the event, the fandom is stoked to see the fighters at the official press conference. While the fight is scheduled on September 14 with the main event slated to commence at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, the presser is scheduled on September 12 at 10 PM in the arena’s parking lot A (255 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV).

Fans can catch the action live on UFC.com and YouTube or in person because it’s free and open to all.

The press conference for UFC 306 next week will feature all 20 athletes competing on the card. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 7, 2024

While the card features two massive title fights in the bantamweight category and a women’s flyweight ringer – Sean O’Malley (C) vs Merab Dvalishvili & Alexa Grasso (C) vs Valentina Shevchenko, the UFC 306 presser will feature all 20 athletes all competing on the card!

In addition to that, the promotion has also put forth UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili Fan Experience on Friday and Saturday at Sphere in Parking Lot A where fans will get the chance to meet and interact with their favorite superstars for free.

But who’s on the card actually?

UFC 306: Main event fight card & weigh-in details explained

While the matchmakers have put together just four full-sized stadium shows globally, Uncle Dana and Co. are trying to outdo themselves, pushing the envelope with one. Now, coming to the fight card, the bantamweight and women’s flyweight title fights will serve as the main and co-main events of the evening.

But besides these two absolute ringers, the UFC has rebooked Diego Lopes vs Brian Ortega for a featherweight scrap. The main card also features two Mexican warriors in two separate bouts in the flyweight and lightweight category.

Daniel Zellhuber will take on Argentina’s Estaban Ribovics in an LW scrap while Jamaican-born Ode Osbourne is scheduled to lock horns with Ronaldo Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled for Friday, September 13 at 10 PM ET & 7 PM PT at the same venue (Parking lot A). Plus, the promotion also has arranged exciting questionnaire sessions featuring Brandon Moreno, Yair Rodriguez & Tracy Cortez. Not to mention the Meet & Greet programs spread across Friday and Saturday.