UFC 306 Undercard Details: Which Fighters Are Competing at O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili Event

Get ready for a spectacular night of fights as UFC 306 takes over the Sphere this weekend! Dana White has been calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it’s easy to see why. While the main event between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili is bound to steal the spotlight, there’s a whole lineup of exciting undercard bouts that are not to be missed.

From rising stars to seasoned vets, here’s closer look at who’s stepping into the octagon and what makes them ones to watch. So, without much of a fuss, this is what the prelim and early prelim cards at UFC 306 look like.

Norma Dumont vs. Irene Aldana, women’s bantamweights

Manuel Torres vs. Igancio Bahamondes, lightweights

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza, women’s strawweights

Joshua Van vs. Edgar Chairez, flyweights

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng, bantamweight

UFC Noche, according to White, the event is an ode to the fighting spirit of Mexico. The UFC head honcho claims to have been a fan of Mexican fighters since he was a young adult growing up in the sport of boxing. And since this event is being hosted on the Mexican independence day weekend, the card has to be stacked with Mexican fighters, even the undercards,

That said, of the fights in the undercard, two stand out the most.

Manuel Torres vs. Igancio Bahamondes is a fight between two deadly finishers at 155-pounds. Torres is on a six-fight win streak with all wins coming via finishes. While Bahamondes is not in similar form, he is a dangerous finisher with a proven record.

Next up is Raul Rosas Jr. vs Aoriqileng. Rosas Jr. aims to break Jon Jones record of being the youngest ever champion so keep an eye out for that kid. He’s already been winning impressive fights. So, it’s only a matter of time he gets pushed on to the main event scene.

The only kicker is, he’s gotta keep winning.

Now, coming back to Dana White and his plans for UFC Noche…

White’s easter egg hunt for UFC 306

UFC 306 is set to be something truly unforgettable! This Saturday, the Sphere in Las Vegas will host what’s being dubbed as the “greatest live sporting event of all-time,” featuring a bantamweight title showdown between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC CEO Dana White has promised an extraordinary experience, even teasing a $25,000 “Easter egg hunt” during the main card.

Find all the hidden surprises related to the show and you could score big! The event will be a visual spectacle, moving from the dawn of time to the future, with a nod to Mexican culture that White compares to a Rocky movie.

His ambitious goal? To snag nominations for an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Grammy. So, get ready for a night packed with thrills and surprises!