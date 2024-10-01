UFC 307 Commentators: Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier Set to Call Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree

This weekend, the UFC is back on the PPV platform with UFC 307, featuring an exciting main event between light Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree. Fans are in for a treat as the iconic commentary trio of Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier will be calling the action.

Known for their insightful analysis and lively banter, this seasoned team brings a unique energy to every fight night. Whether one is tuning in for the high-stakes matchup or just love the thrill of UFC events, they can count on the trio to keep them entertained and informed throughout the night!

To add to this list and round off the experience for fans on fight night is Megan Olivi who will be covering backstage interviews as well as coverage in between fights. This is truly the UFC’s A-team when it comes to fight coverage.

Unfortunately for fans, Rogan will not be present at the next PPV event which takes place at the end of October in Abu Dhabi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite)



Rogan typically does not travel to events outside the United States as it takes away too much time from his schedule. However, fans will be happy to know that he will be a part of the final two PPV events of the calendar year in UFC 309 and 310 as they take place in New York and Las Vegas respectively.

Now, coming back to UFC 307, the light heavyweight champion’s training partner and coach Glover Teixeira has added a bit more fuel to the rumors to a heavyweight move by the champion.

Teixeira confident of Pereira’s heavyweight chances

Teixeira believes Pereira’s power is simply unmatched. Poatan is set to defend his title against Rountree in the main event of UFC 307 this Saturday in Salt Lake City. While the champion has mentioned wanting to drop back down to middleweight to challenge middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis if he retains the title next week, Teixeira has no doubt about what “Poatan” can achieve.

“I’m confident he can do anything he sets his mind to,” the former heavyweight told The Schmo.

“He could easily take on heavyweights and dominate them. His strength, timing, and ability to read opponents are incredible—way beyond any heavyweight I’ve trained with.”

He even went so far as to compare Pereira’s power to that of boxing legend George Foreman. “I’ve never sparred with anyone who hits as hard as Alex,” Teixeira said, emphasizing just how unique his power really is.

Well, that just means another headache for Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, who already has Stipe Miocic in November, who if he gets past and doesn’t retire, will have to deal with a rampaging Tom Aspinall looking to take his deserved undisputed heavyweight title.