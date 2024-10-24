UFC 308: Start Time of Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway In 20+ Countries Including USA, Spain, UAE, and More

After the massive success of UFC 307, the UFC is heading to the Middle East for a banger of a featherweight title fight – Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway. Set to go down at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the card promises the fandom a rollercoaster ride.

Now, for those in the MMA community who are wondering about the time and the schedules of the event in the States or the UK, or any of the other countries the event will be streamed in or telecast, here’s every little detail for perusal.

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA(ET) 10:00 AM 2:00 PM Canada (ET) 10:00 AM 2:00 PM UK (GMT) 3:00 PM 7:00 PM Australia (AEDT) 12:00 AM (October 27) 4:00 AM (October 27) New Zealand (NZDT) 2:00 AM (October 27) 6:00 PM (October 27) Brazil (BRT) 11:00 AM 3:00 PM Spain (CEST) 4:00 PM 8:00 AM France(CEST) 4:00 PM 8:00 AM Sweden (CEST) 4:00 PM 8:00 AM Ireland (GMT) 3:00 PM 7:00 PM Italy (CEST) 4:00 PM 8:00 AM Argentina (ART) 11:00 AM 3:00 PM Russia (MSK) 8:00 PM 12:00 Noon (October 27) Mexico (CT) 9:00 AM 1:00 PM China (CST) 10:00 PM 2:00 AM (October 27) Japan (JST) 11:00 PM 3:00 AM (October 27) India (IST) 7:30 PM 11:30 PM UAE (GST) 6:00 PM 10:00 PM Saudi Arabia (AST) 6:00 PM 10:00 PM South Africa (SAST) 4:00 PM 8:00 PM Kyrgyzstan (KGT) 8:00 PM 12:00 Midnight (October 27)

As per the local time (GST) at the venue, the UFC 308 preliminary card is set to kickstart at 6 PM in the evening while the star attraction, main card is scheduled later in the during, starting at 10 PM.

This card also brings together fan favorites like Khamzat Chimaev and Sharaputdin Magamedov in the main card, promising an absolute banger of a fight card.

UFC 308 main card detailed

The main event of the evening is set for 5 rounds between the newly crowned featherweight king Ilia Topuria and former champion, Max Holloway. This will be ‘El Matador’s’ first title defense in the UFC.

As for Holloway who is currently holding the ‘BMF’ belt, this will be another shot at the title, one too close to miss.

In the co-mains, undefeated Chechen wolf, Khamzat Chimaev returns to action against former middleweight champion, Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker in another exciting five-rounder.

While the bout was booked previously for the promotion’s Saudi debut, an untimely illness rendered Chimaev out of contention. And now, UFC has heard its fans’ calling, rescheduling it to an even bigger card.

Next up is the decisive light heavyweight bout between the #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev and #5 ranked Aleksandr Rakic of Serbia. If the Dagestani can trump the Serb, then LHW champ Alex Pereira would have no other option but to finally face the Russian, ultimately deciding the future of the division.

Besides the main event featherweight bout, the promotion has set another 145-lb scrap between ‘The Miracle’ Lerone Murphy and the fan favorite Dan Ige. Ranked at #12, Murphy is on an absolute tear, winning six out of his seven bouts in the promotion by first-round finishes. As for Ige, the veteran is eyeing a rebound after a loss to Diego Lopes.

Meanwhile, fan-favorite Sharaputdin ‘Bullet’ Magomedov is opening the main card by taking on Armen Patrosyan at middleweight. Currently, both the fighters are unranked and will look to get a W in their win column to climb the ladder.

Now that that’s out of the way, here’s the purse, and payout details of the main eventers – Topuria & Holloway.

UFC 308 estimated purse for Topuria vs. Holloway

7-0 in the UFC, Georgian-born Spaniard Ilia Topuria is yet to taste defeat in the promotion! Interestingly, five out of his seven bouts in the promotion came by way of finishes and he intends to repeat the feat when he gets in the octagon with Holloway.

And with the 27-year-old champ eyeing to establish himself as the next big thing in MMA, UFC 308 is expected to be his biggest payday.

Even though the exact purse details are not yet available, as per certain market speculations, Topuria received $350,000 in his against Alexander Volkanovskiin at UFC 298, so he is gunning for a better payday now that he is now the champion.

As for Holloway, his brutal last-second walkoff KO of Justin Gaethje got him a generous $2.1 million paycheck plus two bonuses. So coming Saturday he is expected to receive a similar purse, albeit without the massive UFC 300 bonuses.

However, according to SportySalaries, the UFC 308 main event is guaranteed to have a purse of $1.25 million. So, there’s still a lot of wiggle room there to navigate through.

Do note, however that these numbers are subject to changes in accordance with the PPV shares and other benefits.