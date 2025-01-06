UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2- Streaming Info, Full Fight Card, Tickets, Location- a Complete Fan Guide

UFC 311 is just around the corner, and fight fans are in for a treat with Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan headlining in a must-see rematch for the lightweight title.

After a brief break from PPV events, the UFC is coming back strong with this stacked card. Whether you’re looking to catch the action live, stream it from home, or just want to know who else is fighting, we’ve got you covered. From ticket details to the full fight lineup, here’s everything you need to know about the first UFC PPV of 2025.

Makhachev and Tsarukyan are set to headline UFC 311 on January 18, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The pair fought once before in 2019 when Makhachev won unanimously.

Since then, Makhachev has ascended to the top of the lightweight division, boasting a 14-fight winning streak and three successful title defenses. Tsarukyan, undeterred by his initial loss, has climbed the ranks with impressive wins, including a notable victory over former champion Charles Oliveira.

In the co-main event, champion Merab Dvalishvili, riding an impressive 11-fight winning streak, is set to defend his title against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, who boasts an 18-0 record. This clash promises high-paced action, with Dvalishvili’s relentless wrestling meeting Nurmagomedov’s well-rounded skills.

Full Fight card

Main card

155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

265 lbs.: Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

185 lbs.: Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Preliminary Card

135 lbs.: Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov

205 lbs.: Johnny Walker vs. Bogdan Guskov

135 lbs.: Karol Rosa vs. Ailín Perez

185 lbs.: Zach Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas

135 lbs.: Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos

135 lbs.: Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopai

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Streaming information

UFC 311 will be available to stream live on ESPN+ PPV, with prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the action on ESPN, Disney+, and ESPN+ for full coverage of the night’s events.

Location and ticket information

The fight takes place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. On Ticketmaster, the cheapest tickets start at $556 with the most expensive ones going up to $9,000.

So buckle up. UFC President Dana White has claimed that the UFC has a few surprises for fans in 2025. And if two massive title fights are how they start the year, we can’t wait to see what happens next.