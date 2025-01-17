UFC 311: Start Time of Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 in USA, Russia, Armenia, and 20+ Countries

UFC 311 is on the horizon, marking the promotion’s return to the PPV stage for the first time in 2025 with an action-packed card featuring not one but two title fights. Headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, this event promises fireworks as these lightweight stars clash for gold.

With fans across the globe eagerly awaiting the action, we’ve put together all the key details, including start times for the USA, Russia, Armenia, and over 20 other countries. From the opening prelims to the main event, here’s everything you need to know to catch the fights live this weekend!

Start times in 20+ countries

Country Early Prelims Prelims Main Card Islam vs Arman (Approx.) USA 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT Canada 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT Brazil 8 p.m. BRT 10 p.m. BRT 12 a.m. BRT (Jan 19) 2:30 a.m. BRT (Jan 19) Mexico 5 p.m. CST / 3 p.m. PST 7 p.m. CST / 5 p.m. PST 9 p.m. CST / 7 p.m. PST 11:30 p.m. CST / 9:30 p.m. PST Argentina 8 p.m. ART 10 p.m. ART 12 a.m. ART (Jan 19) 2:30 a.m. ART (Jan 19) UK 11 p.m. GMT 1 a.m. GMT (Jan 19) 3 a.m. GMT (Jan 19) 6:30 a.m. GMT (Jan 19) Ireland 11 p.m. GMT 1 a.m. GMT (Jan 19) 3 a.m. GMT (Jan 19) 6:30 a.m. GMT (Jan 19) Spain 12 a.m. CET (Jan 19) 2 a.m. CET (Jan 19) 4 a.m. CET (Jan 19) 7:30 a.m. CET (Jan 19) France 12 a.m. CET (Jan 19) 2 a.m. CET (Jan 19) 4 a.m. CET (Jan 19) 7:30 a.m. CET (Jan 19) Russia (Moscow) 2 a.m. MSK (Jan 19) 4 a.m. MSK (Jan 19) 6 a.m. MSK (Jan 19) 9:30 a.m. MSK (Jan 19) Georgia 3 a.m. GET (Jan 19) 5 a.m. GET (Jan 19) 7 a.m. GET (Jan 19) 10:30 a.m. GET (Jan 19) Armenia 3 a.m. AMT (Jan 19) 5 a.m. AMT (Jan 19) 7 a.m. AMT (Jan 19) 10:30 a.m. AMT (Jan 19) Ukraine 1 a.m. EET (Jan 19) 3 a.m. EET (Jan 19) 5 a.m. EET (Jan 19) 8:30 a.m. EET (Jan 19) China 7 a.m. CST (Jan 19) 9 a.m. CST (Jan 19) 11 a.m. CST (Jan 19) 2:30 p.m. CST (Jan 19) Japan 8 a.m. JST (Jan 19) 10 a.m. JST (Jan 19) 12 p.m. JST (Jan 19) 3:30 p.m. JST (Jan 19) India 4:30 a.m. IST (Jan 19) 6:30 a.m. IST (Jan 19) 8:30 a.m. IST (Jan 19) 11:00 a.m. IST (Jan 19) UAE 8 p.m. GST (Jan 19) 10 p.m. GST (Jan 19) 12 a.m. GST (Jan 19) 3:30 a.m. GST (Jan 19) Saudi Arabia 8 p.m. AST (Jan 19) 10 p.m. AST (Jan 19) 12 a.m. AST (Jan 19) 3:30 a.m. AST (Jan 19) South Africa 1 a.m. SAST (Jan 19) 3 a.m. SAST (Jan 19) 5 a.m. SAST (Jan 19) 8:30 a.m. SAST (Jan 19) Australia 8 a.m. AEDT (Jan 19) 10 a.m. AEDT (Jan 19) 12 p.m. AEDT (Jan 19) 3:30 p.m. AEDT (Jan 19) New Zealand 10 a.m. NZDT (Jan 19) 12 p.m. NZDT (Jan 19) 2 p.m. NZDT (Jan 19) 5:30 p.m. NZDT (Jan 19)

A closer look at the main and co-main events

Makhachev , boasting a 26-1-0 record, previously faced Tsarukyan in 2019, securing a unanimous decision victory. Since that encounter, Tsarukyan has been on a tear, winning nine of his last ten fights, including a notable victory over former champion Charles Oliveira. This rematch offers Tsarukyan a shot at redemption and the lightweight title.

Makhachev, on the other hand, has managed to complement his airtight grappling with some dirty boxing and kickboxing. Both fighters are extremely well-rounded in all aspects of MMA and are evenly matched.

Fans anticipate a high-level contest, reflecting the evolution and determination of both fighters since their initial bout.

Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan face to face once again for the lightweight title #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/07j81FVwzV — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) January 17, 2025



In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is set to defend his title against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili, boasting an 18-4 record, claimed the 135-pound championship by defeating Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 in September 2024. This bout marks his first title defense.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, with a perfect 18-0 record, has rapidly ascended the ranks, earning his shot at the title. Unfortunately, Merab doesn’t think so. He has called Umar a ‘spoilt baby’ and vowed to teach him a lesson at UFC 311.

Merab Dvalishvili more interested in “punching Umar Nurmagomedov on the face” than breaking GSP’s takedown record. #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/Q0Zw6h3JVG — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 17, 2025



The clash between Dvalishvili’s relentless pressure and Nurmagomedov’s versatile skill set promises an electrifying contest for MMA fans. But they also need to remember to log in to the right channels to catch this card.

Streaming information and where to watch

The main card kicks off at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view, while the prelims start earlier at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. For those tuning in, you can also catch a simulcast of the prelims on ESPNews starting at 8 p.m. ET.

So tune in, this is going to be one banger of a card to start the year!