UFC Abu Dhabi Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen This Weekend

Saturday night is a big day for the UFC bantamweight division. For Umar Nurmagomedov, it will be an opportunity to break into the top 5 while, Cory Sandhagen is just one win away from facing the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili for the title. Ahead of such a big fight for the division let’s take a look at how much each fighter will earn this weekend.

Well according to NY Fights, it is not that significant.

Despite the fact that Sandhagen is a big name in the UFC and has headlined the last three events he has been a part of, NY Fights reports that the #2 ranked fighter will earn around $200,000 from the fight.

This is an estimated guess based on how much he has earned in the past and the kind of pay the UFC gives for fighters headlining fight nights.

His opponent Umar Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is nowhere near as big as ‘Sandman’ in terms of stardom and will receive the smaller cut from the purse at $100,000.

As stated earlier, this fight could put the winner in title contention talks. So naturally, ahead of the fight, Nurmagomedov spoke of the potential of fighting Sean O’Malley.

Nurmagomedov Sean O’Malley fight to Conor vs. Khabib

Umar Nurmagomedov is the #10 ranked fighter in the division. However, just as Sean O’ Malley did, he is making the jump to fight an athlete in the top 5. With the possibility of him getting a title shot should he beat Sandhagen, the Dagestani, during an interview with MMA Junkie, compared it to the infamous fight between his brother Khabib and Conor Mcgregor.

“I see Sean’s personality, he’s not too dirty of a person to talk bad about my family or my religion. But if we will fight it’s Irish vs. Dagestan again.”

“I see Sean’s personality, he’s not too dirty of a person to talk bad about my family or my religion. But if we will fight it’s Irish vs. Dagestan again.” Umar Nurmagomedov discusses a potential UFC title fight vs. Sean O’Malley. (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/lTTiaHIxMr — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 31, 2024

Sean O’Malley has been openly idolizing McGregor for years and is the biggest name in the division. He can talk the talk and is a generational talent.

Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is a classic Dagestani fighter, and anyone going into the octagon with him will have to deal with endless bouts of pressure wrestling. So if it comes to pass, O’Malley will have a real difficult job at hand.