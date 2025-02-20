Thanks to Khabib: Umar Nurmagomedov Enjoys Star-Studded Night With Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger

It’s no secret that Team Khabib is absolutely crazy about soccer—especially when it comes to Real Madrid. Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been vocal about his love for the Spanish giants, often attending their matches and showing his support. But this time, it was his younger brother, Umar, who got to experience a night to remember at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

As Madrid took on Manchester City in what was a night to remember, ‘Young Eagle’ found himself in the heart of the action, soaking in the electric atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabeu, one of Europe’s most prestigious stadiums. But his night didn’t end there. After the match, Umar had the incredible opportunity to step inside the Real Madrid dressing room, rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in football.

Among the superstars Umar got to meet were defensive powerhouse Antonio Rudiger, midfield maestro Luka Modric, and none other than football’s hottest superstar, and the leader of the Ninja Turtles, Kylian Mbappe.

To make the moment even more special, he also had the chance to meet legendary Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. The young Dagestani fighter shared his unforgettable experience on Instagram, posting a series of photos with the Real Madrid stars and captioning it with a heartfelt message that read, “Amazing match @realmadrid congratulations @toniruediger Thank you brother. You the best”

It’s not every day you get to celebrate a Real Madrid victory with the team itself, and for Umar, this was surely a dream come true. It’s safe to say that his brother Khabib’s connections and admiration for the club played a big part in making this experience possible.

With Umar’s rising MMA career and his ever-growing presence in the sporting world, maybe we’ll see him at more big sporting events in the future.

Because it’s not just Real Madrid that Khabib and his team support when it comes to football. In an old interview, he revealed there is a certain northwestern English team, he has a soft spot for.

Khabib will never walk alone

While he continues to be a die-hard Real Madrid fan, Khabib has time and again called the Premier League the best league in the world. He’s certainly not wrong there. The PL or the English Premier League, as it was known back when Khabib was growing up produced some of the finest footballers in the world, who would go on to win big in European competitions.

One such team was Liverpool, who won the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan despite being 3-0 down at one point! Reminiscing about the match, Khabib had said, “I like Liverpool, I remember when I was a kid, 2005, when I watched Liverpool vs. Milan in Dagestan, we had a big screen TV on the beach. Like thousands of people watching this match.”

Khabib remembers how the scousers turned the match around, courtesy of Steven Gerrard. “they were losing 3-0, and I really believed ‘they have to come back, they have to come back’ because I liked that team, it was Milan Baros, (Vladimir) Smicer, (John Arne) Riise, (Sami) Hyypia. I remember this. Stevie Gerrard!

Even though he continues loving the Liverpool team of today, Khabib has made it clear that he follows every Champions League and Premier League match, proving that his passion for the beautiful game goes beyond just one club.