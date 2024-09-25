UFC Boss Dana White Promises Big Boxing News: Expansion Announcement Expected in Early 2025

Dana White has never been shy about voicing his opinions about boxing, and it looks like he’s finally ready to throw his hat into the ring. After years of hinting at his desire to shake up the sport, the UFC boss has confirmed that big news is on the horizon. In a recent interview, White teased that fans can expect a major announcement in early 2025 that will shed light on his plans to make waves in the boxing world.

While details are still under wraps, the UFC president assured everyone that it will all “make sense” once the full picture was revealed.

So, buckle up, fight fans—it sounds like Uncle Dana’s about to take everyone on a wild ride. After the most recent Tuesday Night Contender Series episode, White sat down with the media to answer all the questions they had for him.

Unsurprisingly, his announcement to move into the world of boxing was one of the main talking points. When asked if he was expecting to make a big announcement soon about his future in the world of boxing he said,

“Yeah I did my first fight in Ireland. Yeah we’ll start announcing stuff here beginning of ‘25.”



White went on to divulge a few more details about his ambitions with the sport. He said that he would be going all in and building offices for the boxing division within the UFC facilities in Las Vegas. He also added that he would be working with the likes of Eddier Hearn and Frank Warren but fans would be wise to guess who he would not be working with.

The UFC head honcho also asserted that things are still being worked on and as soon as he had an update he would share it with fans.

White to finally fix the ‘broken’ sport of boxing?

Dana White is getting serious about jumping into the boxing ring—again. After years of teasing his plans, even as far back as the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight in 2017, White is ready to take the plunge.

He recently dropped some hints after attending the Callum Walsh vs. Przemyslaw Runowski fight in Dublin, saying we can expect big announcements in early 2025.

While he’s kept most details under wraps, he seems confident that the timing is finally right. “I’ve always had a vision for how boxing should be done,” he said.

“I don’t know if it’s possible, but we’re going to find out. I’m coming in guns blazing.”

White acknowledges the challenges, like the Ali Act and lack of TV deals, but insists he has a plan to shake things up. For the longest time, White has had an issue with boxing’s pay structure and how fights were booked.

It’s not surprising since boxers have had unions and continue to do so, which enables them to take the lion’s share of any PPV. This of course, is in contrast with the UFC where the fighters get peanuts for risking their lives.

So, it will be interesting to see what he comes up with now that the ball is in his court.