UFC Boss Dana White Reveals His Biggest Entrepreneurial Failure: “The Shi**est, Dirtiest Business”

Dana White recently revealed how, despite his immense experience, one of his many entrepreneurial ventures failed miserably. Over the years, White has learnt a number of lessons growing the UFC into what it is today. The 54-year-old used these experiences to expand his portfolio into several other businesses. While some worked, others left a sour taste in White’s mouth leading him to brand it ‘the shi**est, dirtiest business.’

White recently appeared on the ‘Flagrant’ podcast, hosted by Andrew Schulz. During the conversation, Schulz asked the UFC CEO if there was any business in which he failed. White went on to share his only failure so far saying,

“The only business I ever failed at was, we bought a car dealership. Let me tell you what it was a f*king shit show. The only thing that saved me, and I did not lose on it. The only reason I did not lose money was because I bought the fking land. So I bought the dealership itself I bought it outright. Getting f*king murdered. It’s the shittiest dirtiest business.”



The 54-year-old stated that operating a used car dealership was a nightmare as people would often buy cars on credit and not pay them back on time. Therefore, he had to send a team to repossess it. In most cases like these, the cars were completely trashed and White ended up losing a lot of money.

Due to these reasons White and one of his best friends who he opened the business, decided to shut shop for good. However, that has not stopped White from investing in other businesses.

A closer look at Dana White’s business portfolio

Despite heading the UFC, White owns and operates several businesses in many different fields. These include the likes of PowerSlap and Howler Head amongst a few others. In the same podcast, White stated that a lot of his time is spent meeting founders looking for his next possible investment opportunity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howler Head Whiskey (@howlerheadwhiskey)



The 54-year-old stated that his office looks like the set of ‘Shark Tank’ given how many companies and founders meet him regularly to seek an investment. White also stated that even if he does not invest, he does his best to help them out with solutions or connect them with someone who can help them better.