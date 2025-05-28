“Who Cares”: Dana White Faces Fierce Demands to Strip Jon Jones After UFC Debutant Patch Announcement

The petition to strip Jon Jones of the UFC heavyweight title has reached a whopping 100,000 signatures in just a matter of days. The UFC community is voicing its opinions loud and clear: they no longer want to see an inactive heavyweight champion.

And the onus has come to Dana White. Earlier, his comments section would be full of fans trolling him for his constant ‘praise’ toward Jon Jones. And that has now turned into fans asking him to strip the heavyweight champ.

So when Topps, the American trading card company, revealed their new partnership with the UFC, fans did not take it very well. The partnership would see UFC debutants wearing a debut patch on their gear. Following the fight, this patch would be removed, signed, and sold as a collectible card.

The UFC announced the news using a photo of Dana White, and that’s all fans needed to feel triggered.

“If Jon Jones makes Tom wait any longer he might as well wear one,” said one Instagram user, while another claimed, “Who cares about this crap make aspinall vs Jones fight already“.



The entire comment section was filled with remarks like, “Cool now make Jones vacate the title.”

Some fans even complained about how it was another way the organization was profiting off the fighters, “Cool way to generate more revenue that the fighter won’t get”.

“They just want better pay dude,” said another Instagram user, expressing the frustration of the fans.

Notably, fans aren’t the only ones putting the UFC boss on notice.

Tom Aspinall warns Dana White

The Brit has been the UFC interim heavyweight champ for over 500 days now. In that time, he’s had to defend his interim title as well, and he’s still no closer to securing a title shot against the champion. This is part of the reason why the fans are so frustrated.

A generational athlete like Aspinall, wasting away his prime years waiting for Jones, would indeed be extremely frustrating.

But it seems the wait is only fueling his hunger more. While Jones is away, taking part in the Russian version of TUF, vacationing in Thailand, Aspinall is burning the midnight oil, toiling away, waiting for his opportunity.

In a recent appearance on the VechtersBazen podcast on YouTube, the Brit had a strong message for Dana White. “If (Jon Jones) is the pound for pound GOAT, keep the same energy when I beat him.” The message is loud and clear: he is more than ready to take on Jones.

Tom Aspinall wants everyone including Dana White to keep that same energy when he defeats the GOAT #JonJones #TomAspinall #MMA pic.twitter.com/cx6ZcPTcXS — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) May 28, 2025

It’s all in White and the UFC’s hands now to see how they can put pressure on the champ to accept the fight. And they also have the power to strip him of the title if they feel he is not doing anything to defend it, which they have done in the past.