UFC CEO Dana White Calls Joe Rogan a Genius for Provoking Unthinkable Thoughts

Curiosity is a sign of intelligence and that’s what makes Joe Rogan so interesting. Besides his ever-loving bear conversations, the UFC commentator is genuinely curious about extraterrestrial life, human history, and a conspiracy theories. And that according to UFC head honcho Dana White is what separates Joe from your average “Joes.”

During a conversation with Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer, the UFC President/CEO shared why Rogan is truly a brainiac.

“That’s what Rogan a genius, what makes Rogan a genius is that Rogan comes up with this sh*t that you like, ‘Wow, I’ve never really f**king thought about that.'”

Rogan tries to constantly update himself with a whole lot of information whether be it science, theology, religion, etc, and persistently learns newer things, whether they are rooted in evidence or not, making White’s statement a rather subjective one.

The veteran commentator has often been brutally trolled for his bear obsession and called out for using ivermectin for COVID 19. That said, he has also had meaningful discussions about public policy with statesmen like Bernie Sanders, about acting and Hollywood with Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr.

The problem is, when a celebrity of his influence makes false claims in terms of medicine at the time of a global pandemic with a body count in millions, people tend to get a bit angry!

Was Rogan cancelled?

Rogan and White are thick as thieves. The 57-year-old Taekwondo practitioner joined the promotion long before White took over. While he was the voice of the promotion back from 1997 to 1998, active with his intriguing backstage interviews, he took a break from it in 98 until Dana convinced him to come back later in 2001.

Rogan even did a dozen events for free in the initial phase and the veteran’s undying passion for the sport got Uncle Dana to rope him back in.

He took up the mic duties again in 2001 and ever since then he has grown in the community with his fascinating commentary. However, the journey was never smooth for Joe.

In fact, in 2022 he faced the guns after footage surfaced of him using racial slurs in the early episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience. His stance on COVID-19 vaccines only deepened the plot and soon an uproar against him was rising, demanding his cancellation.

However, while the whole world was against him, White stood by him. He threatened to quit and leave the UFC if push comes to shove. During his appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, he said,

“I will f**king quit this job and leave and go do something else before you’re gonna try to f**k it. And the whole cancel thing… If you’re in the right place in your life, then who the f**k’s gonna cancel you? The only ones who can really cancel you are your f**king family and friends. F**k all these other people. Who gives a sh*t what anyone of these f**king people thinks?”

Now, while White’s sentiments are empathetic, the people who lost their loved ones to a pandemic have every right to try and call someone out for spreading misinformation about the disease!

Now this begs the question- Can you be cancelled.. or better yet, are you cancelled if you still have your job, a million dollar podcast deal with Spotify and a legion of fans who worship you?