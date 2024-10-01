UFC Champ Alex Pereira Realizes His Sons Aren’t Cut Out for Soccer After They Start Fighting Mid-Play

UFC Light Heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira just shared a video of his sons playing soccer but the Brazilian just seemed disappointed in it. The UFC champion was trying to introduce his sons to the beautiful game by getting them go kick the ball around. However, it did not last very long as their fighting genes took over after just one tackle.

At least there’s no doubt in his mind that they are indeed his sons. Soccer is the biggest sport in the world and Brazil it’s most prominent exponent. As a matter of fact, it is a sport ‘Poatan’ himself grew up playing but unfortunately for him, his sons have no future in it.

That said, the UFC Light Heavyweight champion is just the kind of dad fans expected. He just filmed his sons playing soccer and getting into a fight and did not utter a word.

The champ posted the video of his sons on Instagram showcasing it as the moment he figured out they would never become professional players,

“The first sign that my sons would not play soccer professionally.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@alexpoatanpereira)

Although this would not come to him as much of a shock since they have already shown a keen interest in his sport, MMA. Both his sons have been training with the champ for some time now.

They often join him in the gym and are a part of his camp whenever they have some time off from school. Perhaps a career in MMA is on the cards for the boys.

As sad as it might have been for ‘Poatan’ since he grew up playing soccer in the streets, the genes just seems to have taken over.

Now, speaking of streets, Pereira has not forgotten his roots. The champ recently visited the streets he grew up on to give back to the community.

Pereira gives back to the people

From one throwback to another, Pereira is having his full circle moment in life. He recently went back to the place he grew up in, wondering whether he would be able to go to sleep with a full belly.

In a recent video with the UFC, he went to the streets of Brazil he grew up in and gave back to the community that he was born and raised in,

“My reality used to be theirs. I went through a lot of hardship, and my biggest fear was always being hungry. So if I can do something to help, I’ll do it.”

Alex Pereira gives back to the community he was born and raised in “My reality used to be theirs. I went through a lot of hardship, and my biggest fear was always being hungry. So if I can do something to help, I’ll do it.” @ufc #UFC307 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/1b6obX1dvD — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 29, 2024

It was not too long ago that the champ himself was working at a tire shop, fixing punctures. Till one fine day, he heard the then Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya made a comment about how ‘Poatan’ would be sitting at a bar somewhere and talking about how he had defeated ‘Izzy’ that one time.